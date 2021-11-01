 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Disadvantaged students could be worst hit by reduction in universities and courses

Details
Hits: 628
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Less affluent students could be worst hit by a reduction in the number of universities or the number of courses on offer, new polling by Public First on behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary University Group [APPUG] reveals today.  

The new report ‘Is university worth it? Young people’s motivations, aspirations and views on student finance’ [attached], collates fresh evidence on prospective students’ views of the student finance system and potential reforms as the higher education sector awaits a government consultation on changes to post-18 education funding. 

The poll of 1000 students* found that those who had been eligible for free school meals were significantly more likely to plan to stay at home to go to university (34%, compared with 18% of those who had not been eligible for free school meals). Among those for whom neither of their parents had attended university, 30% were planning to study locally, compared to just 9% of those who had both parents attend university. 

Through interviews with students and focus groups, Public First encountered many students who were planning to go to university locally to study a specific course.  Disadvantaged students were also more likely to decide on their choice of university based on living costs. 34% of year 13 students eligible for free schools meals were planning on staying in their hometowns to go to university to keep costs down, for example, compared with 18% of those who had never been eligible for free school meals. The option to study for a ‘good job’ near home was also most highly valued by less advantaged students. 

Despite concerns about living costs, a clear majority of prospective or new students believe going to university to be worth the cost (66% vs. 5%).  

Polling also found that students from less affluent families were much better informed about the costs associated with university and the financial help available to them to get through university. Those who had been eligible for free school meals were significantly more confident about the loans they could secure, with 46% saying they definitely knew compared with 37% of those who had not been eligible for free school meals.   

Across the board, the report concluded that: 

  • Students are clear on why they want to go to university and see it as a way to bigger and better things. When asked about motivations for applying to university the top answer across all demographics was ‘to get a job in a career I want to pursue’ (63%). The lifelong benefit having a degree brings was at the forefront of students’ minds, particularly from those from less affluent backgrounds.   
  • Significant gaps exist in the resources available to help prospective students financially plan for university, with many relying on information from family and friends. 57% of those in their final year of school/college did not know how much they would need for accommodation or food.  
  • Over three quarters of students think the current interest rate charged on student loans is unfair. Students overwhelmingly felt the interest rate charged was unfair. 81% of students also agreed student loan debt should be wiped after 30 years. 
  • Less than a quarter (22%) of students agreed there should be a limit on the number of students that can go to university each year. Young people believe higher education should be open to everyone that wants to learn and takes it seriously with no cap placed on aspiration.   

Rt Hon Chris Skidmore MP, Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary University Group and former Universities Minister, said: 

“These findings demonstrate that young people overwhelmingly wish to have the opportunity to study at university and achieve a degree - not simply to achieve a better job or salary, but to fulfil their potential and become a better educated and skilled individual. 

Barking & Dagenham Collegeâ€™s Photography Programme Leader donates work to National Brain Appeal event
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham Collegeâ€™s Photography Programme Leader is amo
How has the 2021 Budget affect school funding?
Sector News
Every area, school and child is different so the way in which schools
First Minister launches COP26 International Maritime Hub
Sector News
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP (@NicolaSturgeon), has

“With demand for university places at record levels, we must not place a cap on aspiration by crudely attempting to dictate to the next generation where and what they can and cannot study.  

“Pulling up the drawbridge on students who want to learn through reforms that ultimately reduce student choice risks damaging the life chances of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and throwing the government's levelling up strategy into doubt. It is time that policy makers work with and not against the aspirations and ambitions of those who wish to make a better life for themselves.' 

Daniel Zeichner MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary University Group, said

“This research busts many myths around the attitudes of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds – they really get the difference that going to university will make to their lives, they see it as a game-changer. They understand that it is expensive, but they can see the benefits. So, far from trying to close down what some describe as ‘low-value’ courses, we should promote student choice and celebrate and support the transformational role that all our universities play. Policy-makers need to catch up with those on the ground who actually know what it’s like to be left behind.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barking & Dagenham College’s Photography Programme Leader donates work to National Brain Appeal event
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College’s Photography Programme Leader is amo
How has the 2021 Budget affect school funding?
Sector News
Every area, school and child is different so the way in which schools
Digital media students help create film inspired by Dagenham’s links to slave trade abolitionists
Sector News
Digital media students from the East London Institute of Technology at
Department for Education publishes new research on pupil learning loss
Sector News
New research on pupil learning loss from the pandemic published by the
First Minister launches COP26 International Maritime Hub
Sector News
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP (@NicolaSturgeon), has
New government backed Employment Charter launched to help find jobs for young people leaving care
Sector News
A new charter which makes it easier for organisations to offer employm
IHG launches free online Skills Academy
Sector News
IHG Hotels & Resorts evolves flagship IHG Academy programme with n
Important update on self-isolation guidance – 29 October
Sector News
On Friday 29 October, Welsh Government announced changes to self-isola
GISMA University of Applied Sciences president welcomes back students at brand-new campus in Potsdam
Sector News
On Wednesday 13 October, Professor Dr Stefan Stein, President of GISMA
Darwin Group commence work on site at state-of-the-art science block for high school in Hereford
Sector News
Modular construction specialist, Darwin Group (@darwingroup_ltd) has s
Ahead of Cop26 Eastleigh College Launches New Course in Environmental Sustainability
Sector News
Ahead of @Cop26 Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) Launches New Course
Wales to have new “national steward” to fund, regulate and support all post-16 education
Sector News
Some of the arrangements for organising tertiary education in Wales ha

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Korea marks its 25th anniversary as an OECD member: Korea’s stellar rise as one of the most advanced economies in t… https://t.co/bCJb3rJafm
View Original Tweet

Heather Reynolds
Heather Reynolds added a new event yesterday

Lifelong Learning Week 2021

Lifelong learning week has been created in response to the effect that the pandemic has had on the UK job market and economy. The online event is...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • Online
Sally Firth
Sally Firth has published a new article: Cognita Tutoring Launches New 11+ Tutoring Service yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6228)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page