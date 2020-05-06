 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University of Plymouth NHS music video hitting the right notes

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A @PlymUni music video featuring #NHS workers singing the classic track Lean on Me has now been viewed more than 22,000 times on social media.

The video, produced by the music department at the University of Plymouth and sung by staff in the Emergency Department at the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, has struck a chord with the public and the media, even being played on BBC television.

“We are so pleased that this song has brought joy to people – especially the amazing staff at Derriford Hospital,”

says Lee Whittock, a Lecturer on the BA (Hons) Music degree, and project lead.

“Being a musician is a relatively self-serving pastime, an inward process focused on creativity and expression. But with this, we have all been able to give back something more meaningful than entertainment.”

Dr Suzy Connor, a Consultant in Emergency Medicine, came up with the idea while ‘cycling home from work’. She approached the University to see if they might be able to help bring it to life, and was introduced to Lee, who has a wealth of music production experience.

Dr Connor said.

“I have plenty of musical enthusiasm, but very little talent, so it was something of a leap of faith that we asked the University to take! The purpose of the project was to generate a smile and solidarity within the Emergency Department family, and it has certainly done that. We are working in difficult times, with some staff in isolation at home. But this has been a huge boost to our morale, and it’s great that it has been so well received by the public as well.”

The Emergency Team chose the Bill Withers’ track, Lean on Me, and Lee recruited several music students and colleagues to remotely record the different elements of the music, including piano, guitar and drums. Lee then incorporated the rest of the instruments as well as the vocals into a mix.

Next, the team collated around 50 videos, which had to be edited and synched with the music. Finally, after three weeks work, the music video was uploaded to YouTube and shared via social media.

“This is a wonderful and timeless piece of music,”

added Lee.

“And the act of singing and the camaraderie involved within this shared experience was the most important thing for these amazing key workers, who are putting their lives on the line while we stay at home under lockdown. The result, I hope, has made everyone proud.”

Advertisement

College creates how to video to make personal face masks to ease pressure on PPE demand following PMâ€™s advice
FE Video
Following a recent government press conference, the Prime Minister has
UK Parliament launches new learning resources to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day
FE Video
Friday 8th May marks the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate
WEST LONDON COLLEGE JOINS COLLEGES NATIONWIDE TO LAUNCH #FE FOODBANK FRIDAY
FE Video
@WestLondonCol is launching its â€˜Just Givingâ€™ web page to raise mo

Special thanks to:

  • Lee Whittock (staff); Musician / Producer / Organiser
  • Todd Antill (staff); Musician / Videographer / Mastering engineer
  • Sophie Corwood (student); musician
  • Harriet Drury (student); musician
  • Eleisha Milverton (student); musician
  • NHS workers (singers); University Hospitals Plymouth Emergency Department
  • Dr Suzy Connor; NHS organiser
  • Max Sharman (independent volunteer); videographer

You may also be interested in these articles:

Newcastle University helps medical students graduate online so they can join NHS
FE Video
Nearly 300 junior doctors have joined the #NHS to help tackle the #Cor
Grading in 2020 - information for students - BSL signed
FE Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhzvVOai8wInformation for students ex
Letter to students - summer 2020 grading - BSL signed
FE Video
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsxGu8-8A6E A BSL signed ve
Learning, down on the ‘virtual’ Borders College farm
FE Video
#VIRTUAL FARMING FROM @BORDERSCOLLEGE IN THE SCOTTISH BORDERShttps://w
Sparsholt College staff pitch in with animal care
FE Video
With the country in lockdown and most students and staff working remot
How children’s brains work - The science of Home Learning from Professor Paul Howard-Jones
FE Video
Professor @PaulHowardJone1 of @Channel4’s The Secret Life of Four &a
College creates how to video to make personal face masks to ease pressure on PPE demand following PM’s advice
FE Video
Following a recent government press conference, the Prime Minister has
UK Parliament launches new learning resources to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day
FE Video
Friday 8th May marks the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate
Grading in 2020 - information for students
FE Video
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXuDOrtJY1Q Information for
Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for schools and colleges
FE Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wK2T7wcPmvUInformation for schools and
WEST LONDON COLLEGE JOINS COLLEGES NATIONWIDE TO LAUNCH #FE FOODBANK FRIDAY
FE Video
@WestLondonCol is launching its ‘Just Giving’ web page to raise mo
The Henley College Football Team Star in Toilet Roll Challenge
FE Video
The @HenleyCol lege Football Team Star in Toilet Roll #StayAtHomeChall

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 7 minutes ago

Building personal resilience through change

Overview This webinar builds on the Successfully Navigating Change webinar by looking at ways to build personal resilience during times of change....

  • Thursday, 18 June 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: The Significant Importance Of STEM Now And Forever 2 hours 8 minutes ago
ACCA
ACCA had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 12 minutes ago

@Timmo011 @PQMagazine Hi, good luck with your exams in September. To help you prepare, have a look at our study sup… https://t.co/dR6bpKfRo1
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4509)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page