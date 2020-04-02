 
College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London media students get a taste of the industry at Sky

Details
In January, a group of Level 3 Media students from @CollegeNELondon were lucky enough to visit the @SkyAcademy Studios in west London, to see a real studio for themselves and create news reports using Sky’s broadcast-quality equipment.

For our students, a visit to the Sky Academy Studios was a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience. The experience was an innovative way to bring their curriculum to life, as students worked together with talented professional studio staff, in Sky's bespoke studio to create their own news reports.

All the studios are kitted-out with broadcast-quality microphones and cameras, and touch-screen editing software that can be used to select green screen backdrops, edit clips, and add special effects, sounds and music.

C (1).jpg

Attending student, Ellis Bocking, said, “It was a surreal experience seeing the Sky Studios. We filmed our own news reports about celebrity culture and my group decided to talk about the Stormzy and Wiley clash. We saw Sky One news being reported live and the facilities were amazing. Sky have their own cinema and we saw the costume that Spiderman wore on set during the filming of ’Spider-Man: Far From Home’. We also had the chance to meet Ovie from Love Island. It was a great opportunity to get a taste of the media industry.”

The students had a very enjoyable time and learned a lot about the industry. Here is one of the clips they produced during their visit:

 
 

After working in the studios to create their news reports, the class then gathered for a final screening of their work. The students said it was an amazing opportunity to see what the media industry looks like and many said they will consider applying for a job at Sky through the company's apprenticeship scheme.

Media can open a number of doors, and our top-of-the-range London studios, editing suites and media facilities will give you the opportunity to turn your creativity into reality, from video and music production, to animation, games design and the performing arts.

Studying a Media course or apprenticeship at CONEL could result in you securing any one of a number of exciting roles, in the media or related industries:

Music Promotions Manager: £36,800
Computer Games Developer: £36,800
Animator: £32,640
Studio Sound Engineer: £29,000
Web Designer: £33,680

Although the Coronavirus outbreak means that the college buildings are closed for the present, we are still open for business online. With everyone worried about Coronavirus at the moment, we wanted to keep sharing stories about our staff and students and all the great things they have been doing, as well as keeping everyone up-to-date on how we are managing the virus’s outbreak. We hope you enjoy our stories.

First Charity-Funded School in Cambodia is opened by Tropic Skincare
FE Video
Today (2 Apr), @TropicSkincare Founder & CEO, Susie Ma, presented
CITB refreshes Skills & Training Fund to support firms hit by COVID-19
FE Video
As the impact of #COVID_19 on the construction industry becomes ever m
'Finding Your Future' campaign supports young people with learning disabilities and autism to remain focused on employment through UK lockdown
FE Video
@FoundationDFN and the National Special Educational Needs and Disabili

