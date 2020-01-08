 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Training and discipline leads to first CONEL MMA Academy success

Details
Hits: 322

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Back in July 2019, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) entered their first ever student from its Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Academy into a boxing bout.

Jan Szponarski, a Level 2 Sports student at CONEL in Enfield, joined the MMA Academy with no previous competitive fighting experience, but after a year and a half of training and hard work, Head Coach Alay Asghar decided he was ready to face an opponent in the octagon for the first time.

Alay Asghar has been in the world of MMA for 14 years, working at CONEL for the last three of those as the MMA Academy’s Head Coach. From competitor to coach, Alay has learnt a lot during his time in the sport. He says, “There is a big misconception that MMA is all about promoting violence and fighting.  However, it is actually a great way to help the students channel their aggression within a controlled environment.” Alay credits the MMA Academy with helping Jan channel his energy and says that it has also “instilled discipline and character into him”.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that allows punching, hitting and grappling – both standing and on the ground – using techniques from different combat sports and martial arts, including boxing, Muay Thai, kickboxing, judo, karate and taekwondo. The CONEL MMA Academy currently has 28 students in its programme.

Advertisement

Middlesbrough College rescues TTE Technical Institute from administration
FE Video
SCORES of workers and their families have been given certainty ahead o
Savvy Bangor Teen Mixes Business with Pleasure to Pursue Dream Job in Engineering
FE Video
Nineteen-year-old Hannah Dunwoody, from Bangor, is singing the praises
Half of Brits admit to post-festive feelings of dread as back-to-work looms
FE Video
Teach First calls on more people to consider stepping into the classro

You may also be interested in these articles:

EY Foundation supports record number of young people transition into employment
FE Video
Figures released in today's (27 Nov) "EY Foundation Impact Report: Loo
South Eastern Regional College’s Patisserie Students Immerse themselves in Spanish Working Life and Culture
FE Video
Specialist patisserie and bakery students, Alicia Johnston (Newtownard
Middlesbrough College rescues TTE Technical Institute from administration
FE Video
SCORES of workers and their families have been given certainty ahead o
North West Regional College release their first ever Christmas video
FE Video
Staff and students at North West Regional College have produced their
Expanding Industry Placements to give young people a head start from a technical pathway into skilled employment
FE Video
Skills, Insight and Social Value | Industry Placements with Oldham Col
FIFTH YEAR RUNNING FOR WEST LONDON COLLEGE’S SUPPORTED INTERNSHIP AND INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIP EMPLOYMENT FAIR
FE Video
The Fifth Supported Internship and Inclusive Apprenticeship Fair took
Savvy Bangor Teen Mixes Business with Pleasure to Pursue Dream Job in Engineering
FE Video
Nineteen-year-old Hannah Dunwoody, from Bangor, is singing the praises
Driving new digital experiences for students: Tribal Group graduates to multi-cloud environment
FE Video
Education services provider appoints Rackspace to drive new digital of
Eliminate the ‘Accidental Manager’ - Invest in Management and Leadership Before It’s Too Late
FE Video
CMI Manifesto 2019The next Government has a responsibility to rebuild
Drivers of Change initiative launched to attract new #talent to the UK automotive industry
FE Video
Autocar and Ennis & Co have launched a new initiative to attract f
Pioneering Northumbria University law clinic wins Green Gown Award
FE Video
Pioneering law clinic wins @GreenGowns AwardNorthumbria University, Ne
Half of Brits admit to post-festive feelings of dread as back-to-work looms
FE Video
Teach First calls on more people to consider stepping into the classro

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees 6 hours 1 minute ago
Stefan Drew
Are Experts Harming FE is now a featured video. 6 hours 55 minutes ago
Are Experts Harming FE

Are Experts Harming FE

Are Experts Harming FE? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ in a video mostly viewed on https://www.fenews.co.uk

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 6 hours 58 minutes ago

Are Experts Harming FE

Are Experts Harming FE

Are Experts Harming FE? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ in a video mostly viewed on https://www.fenews.co.uk

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page