New course, new start, new you! Discover more at Waltham Forest College Open Event

If you’re looking to take the next step in your learning, the vibrant and welcoming further education college located in North East London, Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) could be just the right place for you. Hosting their first walk-in Open Event since the ease in restrictions throughout the UK, you now have the opportunity to visit the campus and discover why Waltham Forest College should be your first choice.
With the fantastic opportunities provided by their recent accreditation as a WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence, there’s even more reason to take a look at this outstanding establishment. Waltham Forest College is one of just 12 leading institutions (colleges and Independent Training Providers) to have been selected to join the skills revolution by becoming part of WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence.
The Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by educational charity and awarding body NCFE – will see more than 40,000 young students and apprentices, from all socio-economic groups across the UK, develop world-class skills.
Janet Gardner, Principal & CEO of Waltham Forest College said:
“I am delighted that Waltham Forest College has been selected as a WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence amongst some of the country’s top, outstanding colleges. This is a fantastic opportunity to further develop world-class skills, embedding excellence and developing the higher-level technical skills that employers need. As anchor institutions, FE colleges play a key role in supporting local and national economies and working with WorldSkills and employers, will further support the development of our young people, springboard their careers, and prepare them to compete in a global market”.
There are a whole host of courses on offer for young people (16-19) and adults (19+). Whatever your intended career path in life you can make the best start possible. With courses including:
- Vocational courses from entry level to level 3 with pathways to university, employment and apprenticeships
- Access, Accounting, Teacher Training, English & maths and ESOL for adults
- Apprenticeship courses
- Part-time evening courses
There’s truly something for everyone at Waltham Forest College.
Due to overwhelming demand, the College has also launched their new 'On-demand' courses that begin in November. Courses include Employability Skills, Childcare, Uniformed Protective Services, Travel and Tourism, Vehicle Inspection, Professional Cookery and more so that whether you want to start the journey to the job of your dreams or a qualification to go to university, these courses can help you to achieve your goals.
Making the trip to the college in person comes with a lot of benefits; not only will you be able to meet the expert tutors and other potential classmates, you’ll also be able to take a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities that the college boasts, discovering more about where you’ll be learning for the next few years.
Not only that, but with the chance to ‘have a go’ at some of their activities, you’ll be able to delve deeper into your chosen course and find out just why Waltham Forest College should be your number one choice. Ambassadors and current students are also on hand to tell you about their own experiences and answer any queries you might have and talk you through the process.
Now with the option to apply for the course directly at the Open Event, there’s no better time to develop your skills or learn something new at Waltham Forest College.
The Open Event will take place on Wednesday 3rd November, 4.30pm – 7pm; register for the event online. The College is now taking applications for September 2022.