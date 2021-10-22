 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New national tool launched as part of Get Online Week to help tackle digital exclusion

Details
Hits: 363
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

TO mark Get Online Week, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (@greatermcr) has launched an innovative tool which helps organisations identify areas with high levels of digital exclusion risk.

The Digital Exclusion Risk Index tool, for England, Wales and Scotland, was developed in alignment with a similar tool used by Salford Council in response to local authorities finding digital exclusion a significant challenge for residents and communities during the pandemic. Local authorities found they were unable to understand the scale of the challenge locally, and the absence of a single consistent view or understanding of digital exclusion as a facet of broader social inequalities. Through a collaboration with other Combined Authorities and Local Authorities nationally, the tool was developed to benefit local authorities in providing detailed insight into where digital inclusion initiatives are needed most.

The tool was launched today (Friday 22nd October) during Greater Manchester’s showcase event: ‘How Greater Manchester is Helping People to Thrive in a Digital World’. GMCA held the event to celebrate one year since the Greater Manchester Digital Inclusion Agenda was launched and featured a showcase of impact achieved, which has been recognised nationally as an exemplar of best practice for regions to address digital inequity.

During Get Online Week in 2020, and as a response to the scale of inequalities highlighted during the pandemic, GMCA launched the Greater Manchester Digital Inclusion Agenda for Change. Following his re-election in May 2021, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham announced his Mayoral Manifesto ambition to equip all under-25s, over-75s and disabled people with the skills, connectivity and technology to get online.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: 

“The time has come that digital access is considered a basic human right. We must fix the digital divide, the consequences of not doing so are severe – with our people at risk of further social isolation, lack of equal opportunities and not being able to access support, with so many services moving online due to the pandemic.

“The DERI Tool is nationally significant in how we understand levels of digital exclusion and inequalities and those areas at particular risk of exclusion so that we can collectively work to address the issue and support our residents and communities to thrive.”

The event showcased programmes including Digital Wigan and the Greater Manchester Technology fund, which saw local businesses come together to support young learners to get the technology needed to continue their learning from home while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities and the pandemic: Education Committee to question Higher and Further Education Minister
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) is to question Higher and Further
New Â£6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industryâ€™s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r

GMCA have worked closely with a wide range of organisations including UNICEF, Local Authorities and Good Things Foundation to test the tool and gather feedback to maximise its value. The tool will also continue to be developed and updated with the latest information. 

Helen Milner OBE, Chief Executive, Good Things Foundation said: 

"It’s never been more important to be online - but 10 million people in the UK still lack the most basic digital skills. Detailed and accurate data is crucial to understanding and therefore tackling the complex issue at a community level - and so we're delighted to see the launch of this new tool, it will be a vital asset in helping us to close the digital divide"

Organised by Good Things Foundation, Get Online Week is a national digital inclusion campaign which sees thousands of local events take place, hosted by community organisations, giving everyone the chance to find the support they need to improve their digital skills and benefit from the digital world.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits
Sector News
Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury to cope with the
Skills Minister talks T Levels and more at Walsall College
Sector News
@Walsall_College is one of the first further education colleges to wel
Universities and the pandemic: Education Committee to question Higher and Further Education Minister
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) is to question Higher and Further
New £6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industry’s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
‘Imperial Together’ launches to promote positive culture
Sector News
@ImperialCollege has established a new initiative to help drive a posi
Students and staff raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of students and staff from Burton and South Derbyshire College
Approval granted for Fife College to progress with first net-zero college building
Sector News
The Scottish Government has agreed that @FifeCollege can progress to t
Three Technological Solutions That Have Reshaped Modern Workplaces
Sector News
Technology has revolutionized the way we work. From large-scale change
Travis Perkins launches data apprenticeships to boost future skills
Sector News
Travis Perkins plc (@TP_plc), which is the largest supplier of buildin
Cygnet Health Care welcomes new nurse apprentices
Sector News
Cygnet Health Care (@cygnethealth) has welcomed 34 new nursing associa
Leeds Trinity University launches free [re]boot course to upskill adult learners in TV Production
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) is launching a new course in

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 7 hours 45 minutes ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 8 hours ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 8 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6207)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page