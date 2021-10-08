 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Arts Council announces eight pilots to trial new approaches to teaching for creativity

Details
Hits: 516
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Arts Council England (@ace_national) today announces £2,780,000 to build a network of schools which will test new methods of teaching that aim to help young people become more creative.

The funding, generously supported by Freelands Foundation, has been granted to eight lead schools, who will each work with a network of at least eight others in their area.

The schools will test a variety of methods to evaluate the effectiveness of different approaches.  Some, for example, will focus on helping teachers to develop the skills and confidence to integrate teaching for creativity into their lessons, while others will explore how to develop a curriculum that encourages creativity in science, technology and humanities subjects as well as the arts, and others will investigate the ways that creative education helps children to live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The network has been launched to respond to one of the recommendations of the Durham Commission on Creativity and Education, which sought to find ways to make creativity a bigger part of young people’s lives in education and beyond.  The pilot will run until July 2024, with the aim that lessons from the programme will then be applied more widely throughout the education system.

Nicky Morgan, Director, Special Projects at Arts Council England said

“I’m delighted to see the launch of the Creativity Collaboratives national network where we will work closely with teachers, their school networks and with the wider education sector to test approaches to teaching for creativity which all schools can adopt.

“This innovative work reflects Arts Council’s commitment to reach children and young people across the country and in all phases of education to nurture their individual curiosity and creative potential which we know has a crucial impact on improving their life chances.

“We want to highlight the professionalism and determination of teachers who work so hard to support and care for their students and look forward to sharing their work and the impact of the Creativity Collaboratives programme over the next three years.”

Henry Ward, Creative Director at Freelands Foundation said

“We are very excited to see the launch of the Creativity Collaboratives, an ambitious and unprecedented initiative that will embed creativity and creative thinking in schools across the UK.  We hope the partnerships will initiate an important shift in education policy and practice toward celebrating the essential force of creativity in learning.”

Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
How can EdTech bring the digital consumer experience to schools and Multi Academy trusts (MATs)?
Sector News
Consumer experience experts map out customer journeys down to the minu
Photography students create exhibition for Black History month
Sector News
Students studying at the East London Institute of Technology, part of

Johanne Clifton, Director of Curriculum and Virtual Learning at Billesley Primary School said

“Billesley Primary School is delighted to have been successful in applying to become a Creativity Collaborative with a network of schools across the West Midlands and East Anglia.  We intend to explore how we can enable young people to fulfil their creative potential and so improve their life chances by working with local heritage and cultural organisations to implement innovative practices in our schools.”

Paul Walker, Headteacher at Penryn College said

“We are thrilled to be selected as a Creativity Collaborative, we will be exploring how teaching for creativity across the curriculum prepares young people for their future in a changing workforce.  We’re excited to work in partnership to establish a creative strategy and pedagogy to ensure our students are best prepared for the modern workforce.  Our plans seek to serve our schools and their communities with ambitious aims to nurture young people’s creative capacity and we can’t wait to get started!”

The funding for the programme has been provided by the Arts Council’s National Lottery Project Grants programme and Freelands Foundation.  The eight lead schools are Anglian Learning East, Billesley Primary School, The Duchess’s Community High School, Halterworth Primary School, Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, The St Marylebone CE School, Penryn College and Welbeck Primary School.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
TCS Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improvement Service
Sector News
TCS (@TCS) Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improve
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Exam results triggered flashpoints in pandemic mental health crisis, study shows
Sector News
A new study reveals key flashpoints of concern among doctors and other
How can EdTech bring the digital consumer experience to schools and Multi Academy trusts (MATs)?
Sector News
Consumer experience experts map out customer journeys down to the minu
Photography students create exhibition for Black History month
Sector News
Students studying at the East London Institute of Technology, part of
Chef calls for hospitality sector support as new Academy students unveiled
Sector News
NOW is the time to rally behind the hospitality sector and train the n
Stockton Riverside College celebrates 25 years work with The Prince’s Trust
Sector News
Award-winning teaching staff at Stockton Riverside College (@srcinfo),
Sport student wins bodybuilding medals
Sector News
A sports student with cerebral palsy and a passion for bodybuilding ha
British Business gets a Re-boot as Brits Shun Traditional Working Hours, Favouring Flexibility and Family Life
Sector News
New research from Samsung’s (@SamsungUK) Business division reveals t
West College Scotland receives Diversity Award for addressing digital exclusion
Sector News
West College Scotland (@WestCollScot) have been recognised at the Hera
ESRC Festival of Social Science 2021
Sector News
The University of Birmingham (@unibirmingham) is gearing up to host it
NFTS To Offer Industry First Virtual Production Course In Partnership With WarnerMedia
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) is to launch a b

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas had a status update on Twitter 14 hours 9 minutes ago

@helensclegel @JVoiceLabour Great response.
View Original Tweet

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle has published a new article: Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK 14 hours 55 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel added a new event 15 hours

MOVING BEYOND RECOVERY: ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?

Join us in London on 24–25 November 2021 for THE Campus Live UK&IE, where we will bring together universities from across the UK and Ireland to...

  • Wednesday, 24 November 2021 08:00 AM
  • HILTON LONDON METROPOLE HOTEL

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page