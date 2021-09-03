 
2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission

2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission Until 1 November 

 Nurses and nursing students with a vision to improve the quality of geriatric and dementia care are invited to submit applications for the chance to receive a 6,000-euro scholarship

Swedish Care International, the founding partner of the Queen Silvia Nursing Award, today announced a call for entries for its 2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award, the global contest to honour the nursing profession supported by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden. Winners will receive a scholarship of 6,000 euros and a tailor-made internship from partners associated with the programme.

Established in 2012, the Queen Silvia Nursing Award was a birthday gift to Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, who has had a long-standing association with dementia and elderly care since the 1990s when her mother was diagnosed with dementia. The award’s mission is to promote and nurture positive change, growth, innovation, and excellence in the field of nursing, geriatric nursing in particular.

“We are currently facing critical global nursing shortages,” Sophie Lu-Axelsson, CEO of Swedish Care International, said. “Whether you are walking into a neighbourhood clinic or making your way into an urban emergency room, nursing shortages will impact us all. The Queen Silvia Nursing Award aims to address this challenge—not only by highlighting the importance of nursing leadership and creativity, but by motivating nurses to channel their talents into older-person and dementia care.”

Nurses and nursing students in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Germany, Lithuania, the United States (through the University of Washington), and Brazil are all eligible to apply for the award. Applicants must submit an idea, concept, or solution focused on improving patient care for the elderly and older people living with dementia. For each country, the Queen Silvia Nursing Award rewards the best ideas with a 6,000-euro scholarship, custom-learning programmes, industry exposure, and networking opportunities.

The deadline for submission is 1 November 2021. All international winners will be announced on 23 December 2021, Her Majesty’s birthday. The grand ceremony arrangements are traditionally arranged the following spring with all winners and partners invited to the Royal Palace in Stockholm to receive their diplomas from Her Majesty Queen Silvia.

“At the Queen Silvia Nursing Award, we view nurses as the original healthcare innovators and problem-solvers,” Lu-Axelsson said. “Often times, despite limited time and resources, nurses manage to find creative ways to make things work, while seldom receiving the recognition they deserve. We are committed to acknowledging nursing impact by elevating the voices of nurses and providing them with learning opportunities not usually reserved for the profession.”

For more details on the 2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award and how to apply, please visit the following link: https://www.queensilvianursingaward.com/

