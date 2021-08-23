 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial’s new Saturday Science Club inspires families in White City

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Researchers from across the College (@imperialcollege) have been engaging local families with science in a new format of engagement for Imperial.

Conceived and coordinated by the Public Engagement Manager for Imperial’s White City campus, Andrew Brooks, the Saturday Science Clubs engaged local families each Saturday over six weeks. The same families returned each week to build on their learning through playful science-themed activities led by an Imperial scientist.

A family at the Saturday Science Club

“Engaging with families is really rewarding,” says Andrew. “You can provide great experiences that a family will remember for a long time and you can help them meet their needs to do something positive as a family.”

This long-term form of engagement is new for the public engagement team. By working with the same families each week, the team have been able to build “really strong bonds with our local community and conduct some great in-depth, high-quality engagement,” says Andrew.

Sessions were designed to inspire and enthrall with each week covering a different scientific topic ranging from chemistry - explored through the medium of bath bombs - to cutting edge nanotechnology explored using Lego!

Greener travel

How can we make our vehicles greener? Families were invited to put their creativity and resourcefulness to the test in this session exploring the decarbonisation of transport.

Participants were invited to use their imagination to design and make a vehicle of their choice that not only ran on ‘clean’ energy but was built using household waste. The session emphasised the multidisciplinary approach required to develop sustainable solutions to climate change.

Researcher Louise Oldham, who presented her work in this session, enjoyed the opportunity to share her passion for science. "It was useful to learn how to explain my research in a different context and with a different audience, and it made me more aware of the importance of understanding where my research fits.”

“I am a science researcher and I love science and I want to share that with kids and inspire that in them.”

Can we trust what we see?

Researcher Sadra Sadeh joined the families to explore how the brain enables us to see in 3D, computing information from the eyes. The session explored the idea that it is our vision that defines how we experience to world, despite the fact that our 3D vision is an illusion our brain computes in our head. If what we see isn’t really real, can we trust our senses?

The families investigated optical illusions before creating their own 3D glasses and even testing them out by watching a short 3D film.

Employersâ€™ voice is vital in changing apprenticeships to meet business needs
Sector News
The introduction of apprenticeship standards was a major step forward
93% increase in cyberattacks targeting the UK's education sector
Sector News
As back-to-school begins, Check Point Research (@_CPResearch_) found t
Jobs boost at college as demand for admin workers continues to soar
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) is attracting more students to business

Bomb’s away!

Fizzing with fun and chemistry, the bath bombs workshop showed children and parents how science can enhance bath time. Chemical Biology PhD student Helena Dodd offered families an early glimpse into the excitement of chemical reactions in daily life. Families were given recipes, ingredients and step-by-step guidance to create their own coloured, perfumed bath bombs to take home.

The wonder of plants

Plant science is vital in every area of our lives, from food to medicine, and this session offered a chance to explore the amazing diversity of plant life with plant scientist and Teaching Fellow Catherine Mansfield. From local London flora to fearsome carnivores, children, parents and carers had an opportunity to examine a variety of plants using printing techniques to create artwork The families even got to take home their very own Venus flytrap to care for.

The tiny but mighty world of nanotechnology

This session on design, coding and technology, led by Imperial physicist Jess Wade, focussed on the creative skills needed by scientists. It was also a celebration of Jess’ new book - Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small - with each family taking home a signed copy.

In the session, families first explored the nano scale, before designing Lego nano robots that might be used for health/medicine. As they built the robots, families were encouraged to think about what a nano health robot might be able to do (check blood sugar, send alerts to the body) and then built this out of Lego, and coded accordingly. Participants then took their robots to a giant cell (made of plasticine on a table) where they tried out their robots to see what worked.

The Saturday Science Clubs finished with a session that looked back on everything the families had learned, creating posters in the process. Would you like to know more about inspiring families with science? Imperial’s public engagement team have put together this handy resource to help you engage every generation with your work. Find out how to plan and deliver insightful workshops with maximum impact for families here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Employers’ voice is vital in changing apprenticeships to meet business needs
Sector News
The introduction of apprenticeship standards was a major step forward
93% increase in cyberattacks targeting the UK's education sector
Sector News
As back-to-school begins, Check Point Research (@_CPResearch_) found t
Jobs boost at college as demand for admin workers continues to soar
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) is attracting more students to business
Fitch Learning and Banque Saudi Fransi Launch 2021 Banker Associate Program in Saudi Arabia to Upskill Future Leaders
Sector News
Today, Fitch Learning (@FitchLearning) and Banque Saudi Fransi (@Banqu
Leading Midlands Recruiter Doubles Apprenticeship Intake to Tackle Skills Crisis
Sector News
Encore Personnel (@EncorePersonnel) is responding to the unprecedented
CITB to host SkillBuild finals at National Construction College  
Sector News
The UK’s top construction trainees will battle it out 16-18 November
The University of Law announces exclusive new partnership with Taylor Wessing
Sector News
The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) has secured a new and exclusi
Scottish Construction Leadership Forum to hold virtual event outlining the opportunities for manufacturers to help ease the supply chain crisis
Sector News
As a key part of its ongoing mission to find solutions to systemic sup
Labour condemns Williamsons staggering disregard for families as government creates renewed confusion around school return
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) has condemned Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
New QS research shows international students remain concerned about the potential impact of COVID-19 variants on their study plans
Sector News
New research from Quacquarelli Symonds (@QSCorporate), the world’s l
Bristol report calls for action to tackle the digital divide as research during COVID-19 lockdown exposes digital inequality
Sector News
The team surveyed more than 5,000 residents of Knowle West about their
Daivam’s dreams are taking off
Sector News
When Daivam Djassi first came to the UK he couldn’t speak English an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5986)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page