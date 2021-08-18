 
Sparta Global receives Princess Royal Training Award.

  • The award - personally confirmed by HRH The Princess Royal - is awarded to those who have displayed excellence in training and development in 2021

Sparta Global (@SpartaGlobal) – a provider of technology training and early careers for emerging talent in the UK – has today been announced as a recipient of a prestigious Princess Royal Training Award.

Currently in its sixth year, The Princess Royal Training Awards recognise and celebrate organisations across the United Kingdom which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to training and development. HRH The Princess Royal, President of City & Guilds, awards employers who have created outstanding training and skills development programmes which have resulted in measurable business impact over the last 12 months.

On the award win, David Rai, Sparta Global CEO says;

“As an organisation that provides both technology training and employment, inclusive learning and development is at the heart of our model and mission. It is a huge honour to have been named as a recipient of the Princess Royal Training Award for 2021 and to be recognised amongst such a diverse range of exceptional organisations.”

As an award-winning Equality, Diversity and Inclusion employer, Sparta Global’s “Inspiring fairness through language: an ED&I and GDPR approach to curating language” workshop was developed to support its mission to attract, train and deliver more diverse talent to the UK IT industry. The mandatory language training ensures all teams are aligned to the same goal and that their actions are reflective of the social and impactful change Sparta Global is bidding to make in the technology industry.

The training enables Sparta Global to:

  • Ensure all teams appropriately support its diverse community and feel empowered to speak out against unfair use of language internally and externally.
  • Ensure its talent team is using diverse hiring techniques to attract people from diverse backgrounds, and that language and actions are inclusive to communicate Sparta Global as a safe space for training, employment and development. In turn, this has resulted in promoting equal opportunities for diverse communities entering the digital economy.

Purnima Sen, Operations, People and ED&I Director says; “By investing in language training we have been able to cultivate a technology talent community that is made up of 34 nationalities, 30% female, 52% ethnic minorities, and where 42% of our people are the first in their families to go to University.

We once again thank HRH The Princess Royal for the recognition she has accorded to our programme. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire other organisations to unlock the power of training to address organisational challenges, improve diversity and foster positive action.”

About Sparta Global:

Sparta Global is a technology services company specialising in the provision of highly skilled “Spartan” consultants – trained to add value in any workplace environment.

Predominantly an early-careers and graduate employer, Sparta Global gives individuals with a passion for technology access to free training in areas such as; Software Development, DevOps, Test, Data, CyberSecurity and Business Analysis. We equip our Spartans with the collaborative and analytic skills they need to power short and long-term digital projects, connecting organisations with a diverse pool of technology talent that has the knowledge to take advantage of emerging technology trends.

At the completion of their Academy courses, our Spartans are assigned to work on projects with Sparta Global clients across the UK. We now attract, train, deliver and support business and technology professionals for more than a hundred organisations across the UK and Ireland.

