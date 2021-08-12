 
Barnsley College wins prestigious Investors in People gold accreditation

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has been awarded a We Invest in People Gold Accreditation.

The Investors in People (IIP) gold award is only achieved by 17% of organisation members of IIP and highlights the College’s commitment to investing in the development and wellbeing of staff.

Gold accreditation means that the College has got the policies in place to support and develop staff but more than that, it means everyone – whether senior leaders or apprentices takes ownership for making those policies come to life.

The College’s latest staff survey earlier this year showed that 94% of staff at Barnsley College, Barnsley Sixth Form College and Barnsley College Higher Education agreed that it is a good place to work, with 95% of staff said that they had gained new skills in their role.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Barnsley College. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places the College in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Commenting on the award, Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said: “Our staff are at the heart of our outstanding College and I am delighted that we have achieved Gold Accreditation from Investors in People.

“The last 18 months, as for many organisations, have been incredibly challenging but we, as a College, have thrived and developed further during this time. Our transformation does indeed extend to the lives of our staff as well as our students and I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work.”

About Barnsley College

  Barnsley College is rated outstanding by Ofsted. It has approximately 9,000 students and offers various programmes including vocational courses, A Levels, apprenticeships, technical courses (T-Levels), part-time, and Higher Education courses.

 

About Investors in People

 

Most of us will spend around 80,000 hours at work in our lifetimes.

 

For something that takes up that much of our time, we think people deserve to get more out of it than just a regular pay cheque.

 

That's why we've already helped more than 11 million people across 75 countries to make work better.

 

We’re a community interest company, which means we put our purpose before our profits. That means everything we do and every direction we take is done to make work better.

Organisations that meet the We invest in our people framework are proud to display their accreditation to the world.

 

Because they understand that it’s people that make work better.

 

 

