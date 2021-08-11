 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Regional College celebrates student success

Details
Hits: 362
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is celebrating a successful set of results that have seen thousands of students achieve their target grades.

Deputy Principal, Michelle Dowse, said,

“It’s been a very different year for students this year with a combination of both online and face to face teaching.  Our learners have worked incredibly hard over the year amongst a lot of uncertainty, and we are very proud of all they have achieved. The CRC teaching and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students had the best college experience possible and remained safe.  We are excited to see so many achieve their ambitions and head on to university, employment, further education and apprenticeships.”

Thousands of 16-19yr old students at CRC received their results this week with success being seen across the board in subjects including health and social care, IT and Computing, Construction, Engineering, Media, and Public Services, all of which have seen high pass rates.

In addition, Cambridge Regional College has seen an increase in applications for September with those gaining their GCSE, A-level and BTEC results planning their next step. To support those receiving their results, the college has a series of Advice Cafes taking place over the coming weeks, by phone and on campus at Cambridge and Huntingdon. The Advice Cafes are open students looking for advice and to secure their next steps at the college on full-time study programmes, higher education, and apprenticeships.

To access the Advice Cafes, visit www.camre.ac.uk/advice-and-enrol for the dates and times throughout August or call on 01223 226315.

RICHARD TAUNTON STUDENT WINS JACQUES FRANCIS POETRY PRIZE
Sector News
A Richard Taunton (@RT6thForm) student has been awarded a prize in a p
Midlands distance learning provider celebrates 94% pass rate and top student marks
Sector News
Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl) is celebrating another year of top
Inequality, unfairness and chaos in the Conservativesâ€™ response to education in the pandemic
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is warning the Conservatives have baked inequality,

You may also be interested in these articles:

RICHARD TAUNTON STUDENT WINS JACQUES FRANCIS POETRY PRIZE
Sector News
A Richard Taunton (@RT6thForm) student has been awarded a prize in a p
Midlands distance learning provider celebrates 94% pass rate and top student marks
Sector News
Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl) is celebrating another year of top
A legacy of extraordinary results continues at WQE
Sector News
WQE College (@WQECollege) is celebrating a continuing record of outsta
Inequality, unfairness and chaos in the Conservatives’ response to education in the pandemic
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is warning the Conservatives have baked inequality,
ParentPay Group announces acquisition of ESS in a deal that cements its position as the UK’s leading ed-tech
Sector News
CMA-approved deal doubles headcount and enhances ParentPay’s (@Paren
What to expect from results day 2021
Sector News
Results days can be a daunting prospect and this year is no different,
Engineering futures with special apprentice away day
Sector News
Enthusiastic apprentices from a Birmingham-headquartered engineering f
Youth Futures commits 18.7 million to tackle youth unemployment crisis
Sector News
£18.7 million committed to tackle youth unemployment crisis (@YF_Foun
A Level Results Day 2021: time to thank our teachers
Sector News
National biographer launches campaign for the educators, coaches, ment
Henley College Students Celebrate Results Day Success
Sector News
Students at The Henley College (@henleycol) are deservedly celebrating
A-LEVELS: Grads plan to ditch university
Sector News
A-Level graduates consider a course correction in the post-pandemic wo
NAHT comments on suggestion of moving to numbered grades for A-Levels
Sector News
Paul Whiteman (@PaulWhiteman6) from NAHT (@NAHTnews) comments on sugge

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Richard Taunton Sixth Form College
Richard Taunton Sixth Form College has published a new article: RICHARD TAUNTON STUDENT WINS JACQUES FRANCIS POETRY PRIZE 15 hours 53 minutes ago
Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: What to expect from results day 2021 18 hours 4 minutes ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Cambridge Regional College celebrates student success 18 hours 6 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page