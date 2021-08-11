Henley College Students Celebrate Results Day Success

Students at The Henley College (@henleycol) are deservedly celebrating their remarkable success today. Henley’s students have risen to the challenges of the pandemic and achieved exceptional results despite a rigorous and demanding assessment process. These outcomes build on the college’s achievements over recent years.
The pass rate for A levels is 97.4%, with 18 subjects scoring a 100% pass rate. The A*-C rate for all A levels is 79.4% with 57.4% of students passing with A*B grades. Individual A level subjects that have performed particularly well include, Philosophy, Law, Religious Studies, Sociology, History, Drama, Dance, Politics and Physical Education, which have all seen a rise in the percentage of A*-B grades.
The pass rates for Extended Diplomas are 98.3%, with 65.1% of students achieving a Distinction grade or better. Vocational courses that did particularly well include Business Studies, Public Services, and Sport & Exercise Science. All had 70% or more students gaining a Distinction grade, or better, which is the equivalent of 3 x A* grades at A level.
Lottie Davies, who studied A Level Geography, Sociology and English Language, achieved A* A*A grades, and gained a place to study for a BA (Hons) Geography at the University of Exeter.
Speaking about her results Lottie said: "I am absolutely over the moon. I want to say a big thank you to all of my teachers and my tutor Katherine Poolan who was amazing."
In July, Lottie won the College's Education Award for Geography due to her detailed research and intellectual curiosity. Her teacher Sandra Wickens said of Lottie: "It has been a great pleasure to teach her because of her intelligent questioning about the world."
Amin Royatvand Ghiasvan, who gained A levels in Religious Studies, Ancient History and Maths achieving A*AA grades securing his place at the University of Cambridge, said:
"I couldn't sleep last night as I was extremely excited about results day, and when I received my results, I was utterly surprised and amazed.
I have a confirmed place at Cambridge to study Theology, Religion & Philosophy of Religion.
I liked the independence the College offered me and being able to do lots of independent study was important and has helped prepare me for university.
I really want to thank all the staff and teachers who helped me with my studies and treated me like an adult, especially my Religious Studies teacher Alex Reich, who supported me in applying to Cambridge and really did his best for me.
Two years ago, when I joined the College, I only had 2 GCSEs, but the College had great belief in me and trusted me to do well."
BTEC student Amy Wilding, who achieved a triple distinction (D*D*D*) in Performing Arts said:
"I am over the moon. I could not have asked for anything better. I am going to the University of Chichester to study Music and Musical Theatre.
I loved everything about being at college and my course and I felt so supported. My teachers were exceptional, and it was a lovely environment to be in. It was a really rough two years, but my teachers really tried to make up for it and keep us motivated."
During her time at College Amy had a starring role in Chorus Line, Chicago, and Heathers, and spoke and performed at the College’s online events.
Georgia Lewendon studied Public Services Extended Diploma and achieved D*D*D*.
“I was really proud of myself when I got my results. I really liked the freedom at college, the teachers really supported us and treated us like adults.
I am going to the University of Portsmouth to study BSc (Hons) Criminology and Criminal Justice.”
Bryony Schroeder, who studied A levels in Economics, English Language and Literature, EPQ and Classical Civilisation, achieving A*A*A*A grades, said:
“I felt relieved to have met my offer requirements for the University of Oxford to study Classical Archeology and Ancient History. I really enjoyed the independence of being at college and the support that was available if you needed it, but it was never forced on you.
I really enjoyed all my classes as they were quite small, and I could engage with the other students during discussions.”
Most students have received an offer of a place at university, whilst some are progressing into high level apprenticeships, including with Dentons, a prestigious international Law firm in Milton Keynes; and the National Grid, one of the world's largest publicly listed utilities focused on transmission and distribution of electricity and gas.
Principal, Satwant Deol said,
“Congratulations to all of our students on achieving these excellent results. This is all down to their hard work and dedication, particularly in a time when we have had two national lockdowns due to the Pandemic. They have demonstrated resilience, determination, and incredible focus in getting to their destinations.
Our staff have worked tirelessly to support these inspirational young people and I am enormously proud of all of them. I would also like to thank the parents, guardians and families of our students who have recognised the difficulties and supported students throughout; it is a real partnership. The college is very proud of its students’ resilience and maturity and know they will continue to flourish in the future.”