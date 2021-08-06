 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

10 things you need to know about Clearing

Details
Hits: 448

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Many students across England and Wales are set to get their exam results next week – but what do you do if you’ve not got the grades you needed or did better than expected?

Dylan Cozens is a regional student recruitment manager at Coventry University and took time out to answer questions on everything you need to know about Clearing.

1 ) What exactly is Clearing?

“Clearing is how students can make late applications to universities. Initially, it was to help students who didn’t get the required grades to get into the university and course of their choice. Now, it’s another route into university and helps all sorts of prospective students to find their feet. Whether you’ve done better than expected and want to try a different course, changed your mind about your chosen course or are now deciding to go to university this year, Clearing gives you the freedom to change direction.”

2) How do I find a place through Clearing?

“Think about the course you want to study and where you’d like to study – research which universities appeal to you and have spaces on their courses. The UCAS website has a wealth of information about different courses for you to explore.

“Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, get in touch with our friendly Clearing team, who will discuss your options and let you know which courses are available. If we have spaces on your chosen course and you meet the requirements, we might be able to make you an offer or offer you an alternative course where you can progress on to your chosen course in the future. The team will also explain the next steps and how to accept your offer.

“Our team will do everything they can to find the right course for you and your future. Call us on 02476 888 888 or you can reach us online via Live Chat .

“Still have questions? Read our Clearing FAQs here.”

3) What can I study?

“Universities have a wide range of degrees available through Clearing, but some of the more popular courses might be full. You might need to have studied specific subjects, have relevant experience in a particular area or pass an interview before getting accepted onto some degree programmes.

“At Coventry University, we have places on a variety of courses in different subject areas. So, whether you are a budding entrepreneur, a promising designer, engineer, or lawyer in the making, we’re likely to have a degree to suit your ambitions.

“You will also want to consider location. Across the Coventry University Group we have university campuses in Coventry and London (Liverpool Street) , as well as CU campuses in Coventry, Scarborough and London (North Greenwich and Dagenham). Explore our range of campuses and find your new home away from home.

BMet employer engagement academics address young peopleâ€™s futures at virtual global conference
Sector News
BMet helped lead the way at a global virtual research conference recen
Accredited researchers now able to access key data about centre assessment grades and calculated grades in 2020
Sector News
2020 grade data-sharing agreement reached @Ofqual The Office for Natio
Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard
Sector News
Mercuri International UK Ltd (Mercuri International) has been accredit

“Check out our Clearing courses here.

4) Can I change my mind about which university I attend?

"If you have already made your decision in UCAS but are interested in joining a different university in September, don’t worry. You can ‘self-release’ into Clearing.

"Self-release gives you greater control over your UCAS application.

"Instead of contacting your chosen university or college and waiting to be released into Clearing, you are now able to do this yourself as long as your firm choice has updated your status to unconditional or unsuccessful. Self-release is available in UCAS Track to all placed applicants now.

"The process of self-release is simple, but several warnings are flagged up throughout the process to ensure you are fully aware of what you are doing, so you need to be sure that you no longer want to study at your firm choice. Here’s how to self-release: Step One, Sign into UCAS Track, then click ‘Decline my place’ on the homepage. For Step Two you will be prompted with a drop-down question before confirming. Once this has been completed you are now in Clearing.

"If you have made a mistake, you will be advised to phone the university or college that you have declined. Your place may have been offered to another student but there could be a similar course with places available."

5) I have gained better results than expected, can I use Clearing to change my university?

"Yes. If you do better in your exams than expected, you may want to think again about your study options. You can do this through a process called 'Adjustment'. The UCAS website has more information on the Adjustment process."

6) What is Clearing Plus?

"Clearing Plus is a feature in UCAS Track where you can see a list of courses that are ‘matched’ to you if you are an unplaced applicant, based on your grades and what universities are looking for.

"You can then click to say you're interested in a course, and the university will see your details and can contact you directly by phone or email if they can offer you a place. If you already have a confirmed place, you can release yourself into Clearing to use Clearing Plus – see ‘Changed your mind?’ above."

7) What are the key dates I need to know?

"Clearing opened for 2021 entry on July 5. If you have received your results already, you can contact us now to see if we can make you an offer.

"On Tuesday 10 August, A level and BTEC Results will be announced, and the Coventry University and CU Clearing Hotline will open again.

"The last date to add a Clearing choice in Track for 2021 entry is 19 October, however Coventry University Group offers November start dates on some CU courses so you may still be able to join us after 19 October depending on the course you are applying to. Our advice is to speak to us as soon as you have your results so that we can check if there is a place available on your chosen course before it becomes full.

8) Do I have time to visit universities and attend an Open Day?

“Yes. Our next face to face Open Day for Coventry University’s Coventry campus is on Saturday 7 August and we can’t wait to welcome you on-campus. Whether you're a current offer holder or are interested in finding out what it's like to study with us, attend our Open Day to find out why Coventry University is the right choice for you.

“Can’t join us on campus? Take a virtual tour of the university here .”

9) How do I sort out accommodation?

" We are currently offering university-owned accommodation for Coventry University and CU Coventry applicants accepted through clearing .

"Our friendly phone operators will talk you through the process of securing your accommodation after you have accepted an offer."

10) What will university look like in September?

“Different universities will have different plans for teaching, so you should check before you make your decision. We believe students learn best when they are on campus together so, from September 2021, we are planning to return to as much face-to-face teaching and learning on campus as possible, subject to government restrictions and guidance.

“Our plan is that full-time students on most courses will receive at least 10 hours of on-campus timetabled teaching and learning each week. This may vary slightly from week to week during the semester, and final-year students working on a dissertation or final project, and postgraduate students, will have less timetabled teaching time, as is normal. On-campus sessions will be complemented by additional timetabled online teaching and learning.

“Take a look at our plans for September for more information.

“If you are facing challenges with a change in circumstances and think you might need some financial support this September, we might be able to help.

“We are now offering an Undergraduate Clearing Bursary for UK clearing applicants, that provides a one off £500 cash award.

“Find out if you are eligible here or talk to one of our team about how we can support you to Dream Big this September.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet employer engagement academics address young people’s futures at virtual global conference
Sector News
BMet helped lead the way at a global virtual research conference recen
Accredited researchers now able to access key data about centre assessment grades and calculated grades in 2020
Sector News
2020 grade data-sharing agreement reached @Ofqual The Office for Natio
Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard
Sector News
Mercuri International UK Ltd (Mercuri International) has been accredit
The Benefits of Social Skills Training for Children with Autism
Sector News
Social skills are very important to survive in this world, which is wh
Five top tips for clearing from Business and Management student
Sector News
Syed Mahmood is a Business and Management (BA Hons) student at the Uni
Panel of experts to shape future of music education
Sector News
A team of experts has been assembled to help shape the future of music
Labour warns Conservative chaos could undermine children’s future ambitions as analysis shows over 346 million days of face to face school lost this year
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is today warning that the Conservatives’ chaotic
Andrew (42) set to break into a career in cyber security!
Sector News
When Andrew Smith (42) found himself out of work during the pandemic,
New service ensures all routes are open for young people in Swansea
Sector News
A new service (@SwanseaBJBF) has launched in Swansea to provide advice
MP Sally-Ann Hart welcomes new service in Hastings
Sector News
New HMPPS CFO Activity Hubs helping individuals in the Criminal Justic
Philip Davies MP praises Bradford Hub
Sector News
An MP has heaped praised on a project aimed at getting people into wor
Early adulthood education and employment experiences play independent role in later life cardiovascular health
Sector News
There are important differences in health between different sectors of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Over 120 universities awarded grants under £110million Turing Scheme – as well as over 200 schools and colleges 3 hours 4 minutes ago

Since our students are likely seen as making a valuable contribution
overseas, will agents in the...

Lee Moloney
Lee Moloney has a new avatar. 5 hours 30 minutes ago
Lee Moloney
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet employer engagement academics address young people’s futures at virtual global conference yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5948)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page