 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

2021 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Announced!

Details
Hits: 440
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Each year, GSV honors leading global contributors who have made a true impact in the learning and talent universe.  We are thrilled to announce our 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, from Western Governors University, who will be honored at our closing dinner on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Western Governors University (@WGU) exists to change lives for the better by bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, going beyond convention to provide higher education programs that pave the path to opportunity for all. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, WGU pioneered competency-based learning, demonstrating its efficacy at scale.

Today, WGU has more than 230,000 graduates from all 50 states and currently serves more than 130,000 students. Because WGU is affordable and flexible, the university is able to expand educational opportunities to more learners, especially those from populations traditionally underserved by higher education.

Nearly 70% of WGU students come from one or more underserved populations: ethnic or racial minorities, rural residents, low-income families, and first-generation college students. WGU also endeavors to catalyze a tenfold transformation of higher education’s ability to deliver on its promise to all learners, not just WGU students.

This broader vision centers on WGU’s large-scale academic operations as a proving ground for both ideation and incubation of innovations that promise to positively impact the lives of millions of students.

Gov. Michael Leavitt: A co-founder of Western Governors University, Leavitt served three terms as Governor of Utah and was a member of the Cabinet of President George W. Bush, where he led the implementation of the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Program as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Leavitt is also founder, chair, and board member of Leavitt Partners.

Dr. Robert Mendenhall: Mendenhall served as president of WGU for sixteen years beginning in 1999, when WGU enrolled its first students. Prior to WGU, Mendenhall was general manager of IBM's K-12 education division and then founder, president, and CEO of Wicat Systems, a leading provider of computer-based curriculum. He is also a former member of the Board of the Department of Business and Economic Development for the State of Utah.

Gov. Roy Romer: Romer was elected 39th Governor of Colorado in 1986 and served three terms. As governor, he helped lead the creation of Western Governors University in 1997. Throughout his public service he served as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, chair of National Governors Association 1992-1993, and chair of the Education Commission of the States 1994-1995.

Minister Gillian Keegan Officially Opens Â£10.3million Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre
Sector News
Minister @GillianKeegan Officially Opens Â£10.3million SW Institute of
Corporate report: Employment Agency Standards (EAS) Inspectorate: annual report, 2019 to 2020
Sector News
Report on the performance and achievements of the Employment Agency St
Changes to keep schools and colleges safe and learners learning
Sector News
Education Minister Jeremy Miles has today written to all headteachers

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices and employers celebrated at CRC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Apprentices and employers from across the region have been recognised
Minister Gillian Keegan Officially Opens £10.3million Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre
Sector News
Minister @GillianKeegan Officially Opens £10.3million SW Institute of
Corporate report: Employment Agency Standards (EAS) Inspectorate: annual report, 2019 to 2020
Sector News
Report on the performance and achievements of the Employment Agency St
Changes to keep schools and colleges safe and learners learning
Sector News
Education Minister Jeremy Miles has today written to all headteachers
£2million transformation begins at WQE College
Sector News
A major transformation has begun at WQE College (@WQECollege), with th
London Marathon Event Director inspires staff and students to make it past the finish line
Sector News
Staff, students and stakeholders from across London & South East E
Be Inspired 2021 – live virtual experience giving care experienced young people a voice Stand-up comedian and TV personality Judi Love to headline virtual online event
Sector News
Be Inspired 2021 (@Be_Inspired_UK) – live virtual experience giving
World-first Tech Zero internship to give young people the chance to build green tech skills
Sector News
@BorisJohnson officially opens @BulbUK headquarters in London Bulb, th
Secretary of State, Oliver Dowden Highlights Kickstart Success at Bauer Media UK
Sector News
The #Kickstart scheme has not only allowed new opportunities for young
School funding: What you need to know about how we’re making it fairer for all
Sector News
This year schools across England will get a total of £39 billion in c
A letter from the Education Secretary to education leaders
Sector News
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has written to education leaders
A Refreshing Day Out at Rhossili Bay
Sector News
Rhossili Bay’s gorgeous views and expansive sands made quite an impr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 5 hours 32 minutes ago

- United Kingdom

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

David Clarke, chairman of the Fraud Advisory Panel provides an update on the achievements of the Fraud Advisory Panel in 2020 and 2021.

WQE College
WQE College has published a new article: £2million transformation begins at WQE College 5 hours 37 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Apprentices and employers celebrated at CRC Apprenticeship Awards 6 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page