 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021

Details
Hits: 295
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Emad Hazaea, FE Learner of the Year

Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @bfastmet

Emad Hazaea from Belfast hasn’t had it easy since fleeing from Yemen due to the war there. He was unable to take his place at university to study engineering and travelled to Jordan in 2017. He then sought refuge in Turkey and Greece before eventually moving to Belfast a year and a half year ago. Having joined Belfast Met’s Futures Project programme, funded by the PEACE IV Programme, he was nominated for the OCN NI FE Learner of the Year Award, and so winning this award has been an extraordinary achievement. 

Emad, 25, who hasn’t been able to see his family since he left Yemen, was delighted that he had won this award: "I’m so grateful to have been selected to be nominated and to receive this award. This is clearly one of the most significant events of my student life in Northern Ireland. I sincerely appreciate all of the support that my tutors gave me at all times and thank them for believing in me.

“I really enjoyed my time on the programme. The support I got from the tutors and other students has really helped me to progress my career goals. I would like to stay in Belfast where people have been very friendly and supportive, and to go on and study to follow my dream of becoming an engineer. I’m also looking forward to meeting up with my family again when it is safe to.”

The College received three other OCN NI awards this year; Shane Green was Highly Commended in the same category of FE Learner of the Year; Futures Project tutor Nicole McKee was Highly Commended for Inspiring Tutor of the Year, and the College was Highly Commended in the Provider of the Year award category. 

Siobhan Lyons, Head of Business Development, confirmed: “We are delighted for Emad winning the FE Learner of the Year at the OCN NI Leaning Endeavour Awards. It’s a terrific achievement especially in this most challenging of years and richly deserved recognition for Emad’s hard work and dedication on the Futures project.  All credit to Shane for being highly commended. It’s really heartening to see how the Futures Project continues to make a positive difference for our young people and we wish them all the very best for their future life and career.” 

Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
College fundraiser completes epic challenge for North Wales abuse charity
Sector News
A TIRELESS fundraiser took on an epic journey for a charity supporting
â€˜TidyGuyâ€™ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo

Louise Warde Hunter, Chief Executive and Principal, added: “On behalf of the College I would like to congratulate Emad for winning this award and am very proud of how his hard work has enabled him to achieve this.

“I am also very pleased to see our staff receiving recognition for the wonderful work that they do and am delighted for Nicole on her commendation in the Inspiring Tutor of the Year category.”

OCN NI Chief Executive Officer, Martin Flynn, said, “Despite having to create a virtual awards ceremony for our 2020 Learning Endeavour Awards due to COVID-19, this did not reduce the engagement and enthusiasm of our learners and tutors with this year’s unique event.  We are delighted that Belfast Met has been so successful this year, a true reflection of the quality of students and tutors who have helped to make the College such a success.  We join with Belfast Met’s Principal and Chief Executive Louise Warde Hunter in congratulating Emad, Nicole and the College team, and look forward to an even greater number of entries from Belfast Met for our Learning Endeavour Awards next year.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Encouraging Children to do Maths in their Everyday Lives
Sector News
The pressures on children over the last year has made it difficult to
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
Benefits of creating eLearning Videos
Sector News
The effectiveness of video content in education is difficult to overes
College fundraiser completes epic challenge for North Wales abuse charity
Sector News
A TIRELESS fundraiser took on an epic journey for a charity supporting
‘TidyGuy’ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo
The South West Business Council Announces Plans for new UK-China innovation centre
Sector News
Lord Robin Teverson, The Earl of Devon and leaders of The South West U
Students at Fife College first to be offered training in new laser skincare technology
Sector News
Students at Fife College (@fifecollege) will be the first in Scotland
University of Birmingham appoints new Vice-Chancellor
Sector News
The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor A
New OfS analysis finds university finances in good order
Sector News
@officestudents - The financial sustainability of higher education pro
SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been re-accredited to the
Cabinet Secretary for #NetZero officially launches Renewable Training Centres
Sector News
@BordersCollege Renewable and Energy Efficiency Training Centre was of
Over 3,000 young people join London Careers Festival
Sector News
More than 3,700 young Londoners will link up with top UK firms at the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ella
Ella has published a new article: Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning? 3 hours 5 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service 4 hours 47 minutes ago
Gordon Coates
Gordon Coates has published a new article: Green Workforce Opportunities for Barking & Dagenham 4 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5816)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page