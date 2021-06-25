Benefits of creating eLearning Videos

The effectiveness of video content in education is difficult to overestimate. For example, according to recent research, 70% of millennials visit YouTube to learn something new. Various online learning platforms support this trend, and now it is difficult to find an LMS that would not allow you to create eLearning videos. However, video creation is a complex and multi-step process that requires preparation and specific knowledge. This article will break down the particular reasons for the popularity of instructional videos and the complete pipeline for creating instructional videos. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Why Are eLearning Videos So Popular?

The popularity statistics for instructional videos result from the enormous benefits of instructional videos. And these benefits don't end with simple learners. Instructional designers also get on board and receive benefits that spur them to use video in their course design. Therefore, we’ve decided to divide this part into student benefits and benefits for instructional designers for more clarity.

Benefits for Learners

Students are the ones around whom the entire eLearning industry revolves. Before you create eLearning videos, you should first analyze why eLearning videos are so popular with them.

1.Convenient and exciting format.

The speed with which various video hosting platforms such as YouTube, Tik Tok, Vimeo is evolving shows how people like to absorb new information through the video format. The video gives unlimited scope for presenting even the most tedious and complex information in an exciting format using various scripting capabilities, visual effects, and much more.

Apart from that, the video format is incredibly convenient. It would be wise to create eLearning videos since they can be absorbed in many different ways. For example, the student who memorizes better through the visual part will closely observe each minute of the video. In contrast, the students who perceive better by ear can put the video in the background and listen to it as a podcast.

2.Learners have complete control over the learning pace.

Students can set a comfortable learning pace for themselves. For example, someone can watch part of the video, outline, pause, and continue the next day, while another student can watch a dozen videos for faster absorption of the material. In addition, control is manifested in the ability to pause, rewind backward to parse some complex material, rewind forward the video if the material is already familiar, and much more.

3.Reduced cognitive load and learning time

When creating a training video, a vast text material is packed into a short video segment, which allows you to give the student only the most essential information without unnecessary digressions and insignificant text sections. Besides that, video reduces cognitive load, relieves stress, boredom, and frustration from deciphering the meaning of a slide with a lot of text and irrelevant images.

4.On-demand learning

The video format is incredibly flexible and allows on-demand learning. Videos can be quickly viewed on any device if the student needs to review the material or check the correctness of their judgments. In addition, short and well-made videos encourage students to revisit them more often, which is also a plus for assimilating the material.

Benefits for Instructional Designers

Now is the time to consider why instructional designers and any online course developers create eLearning videos.

1.Increased learner engagement

It would be foolish to deny that videos are much more effective at capturing and retaining attention than regular text material. Students are captured by the moving pictures and the emotions that are played out on the screen. Thanks to the visual part and emotional feedback, you can turn rather mundane material into a video lecture from which students will not be able to take their eyes off.

2.Improved conceptualization

Video material has incredible power to bring the viewer right into the center of the action, and in the education industry, this can be 100% revealed. For example, if your video is about historical events, you can place students alongside great generals. Or, if you are teaching medical students, you can show a complicated blood circulation process from the perspective of one blood cell and show its journey through the whole body in a couple of minutes. Such a level of immersion is impossible in text format, and at the same time, a description of such processes in the text would take a couple of dozen pages.

3.Facilitating learning

The video format can perfectly complement text-based learning while eliminating possible ambiguities and omissions. You can create eLearning videos to show complex processes, the work of mechanisms, the structure of networks, and much more with simple visualization, complementing the already existing text material.

4.Improved retention

Video-based learning helps students memorize learning material better and faster. And this statement is not taken out of my head. According to research, People retain 80% of what they see and only 20% of what they read. This immediately manifests itself in the test results carried out after some time. While textual information can quickly disappear from the head, the visual image is imprinted in memory for a long time.

Wrapping Up

Video development is a complex multi-step process that requires specific knowledge, training, and experience. While some video formats may seem extremely simple to prepare initially, it will take a couple of tries before you hone your skills in storytelling, editing, and visualization.