 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Siemens targets gender parity in Early Careers recruitment to increase women in engineering

Details
Hits: 507
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#INWED21 - @Siemens is aiming for gender parity in its Early Careers recruitment to increase the number of #WomenInEngineering.

Latest figures from its core businesses show 43% of those enrolled on Siemens’ graduate programmes and 36% on its apprenticeship schemes are female.

The company is now targeting 50/50 gender parity in Early Careers recruitment by 2025 as part of its drive to build an innovative and diverse culture.

Announcing the ambitious goal on International Women in Engineering Day, Joanne Gogerly, Head of Siemens Professional Education UK and North West Europe, said:

“The digital revolution in industry offers an opportunity to build a better gender balance in engineering and technology companies like Siemens.

“We are driving this change by making Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) a core focus to enable women to succeed in every kind of role from management and manufacturing to projects, sales and service.

“The UK still languishes amongst the lowest when it comes to the percentage of female engineering professionals in Europe, yet industry needs the talent, skills and experience of women more than ever.

“By improving the methods, we use to attract more women to Siemens engineering roles such as more inclusive language in recruitment advertising and using more diverse recruitment platforms, and sharing more of the inspirational stories of women in the company to bust a few myths about modern engineering, Siemens can play its part on bridging this gender gap.”

For Siemens’ current crop of young talent, the challenges caused by the pandemic have only strengthened their resolve and commitment to engineering and becoming STEM role models for the next generation.

Natalie Gristwood joined the graduate programme and is now an Industrial Security Engineer where she supports Siemens’ customers in assessing and improving cybersecurity at their plants. 

“I was always good at mathematics and physics, but I didn’t realise until I was in Sixth Form and attended a careers fair that I wanted to pursue engineering,” Natalie explained.

“Now there’s no looking back. I enjoy my work and I’ve had some interesting experiences, especially as there’s been a thrust in my line of work during the pandemic.

"When the first lockdown was announced and organisations embraced remote working, there was a spike in cyber-attacks by something like 80%. Our department came under the spotlight and despite travel restrictions we conducted security assessments and worked efficiently to resolve any cyber threats.” 

How to Keep Your Hybrid Workforce Engaged
Sector News
How to keep your hybrid working team engaged The way businesses operat
Inspirational South Eastern Regional College Lecturer Honoured in Prestigious UK Celebration of Teaching
Sector News
@S_ERC Lecturer wins @Pearson National Silver Award in The Award for
Kortext raises Â£15m from dmg ventures to accelerate platform development roadmap
Sector News
@Kortext raises Â£15m from @dmg_ventures to accelerate platform develo

Natalie is also a mentor for Sixth Form students. 

“Being a mentor for the engineering education scheme, we support a student team, so I’ve come full circle,” Natalie added.

Another young woman making her mark and inspiring girls to pursue an engineering career is Olivia Kelly, a Software Engineer at Siemens.

The 26-year-old gaming and anime enthusiast has been involved in a variety of hackathons including last year's record-breaking ventilator challenge, which enabled the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium to achieve its target of producing 13,500 medical devices in just 12 weeks, and, more recently, used technology like Siemens NX and digital twin to design a car manufacturer's new factory.

"These hackathons help reiterate that even though we would think the world is on fire, essentially that we could still do things and even be more creative," added Olivia.

"In addition to our day-to-day tasks we have been working on all these exciting projects that promote sustainability."

IT Degree Apprentice Sian Court is making her mark having scooped two awards early in her career with Siemens: RateMyApprenticeship’s 2019 Outstanding Degree Apprentice (Level 6 or 7) and Make UK’s 2020 Business Apprentice of the Year: Rising Star.

“Success hasn’t come so easy," she said. "Before I joined Siemens I completed a year's apprenticeship at a doctor’s surgery but couldn't find a job so had to look for something else. By chance I met a colleague from a work experience at Siemens’ Congleton factory who advised on the new intake for apprenticeships. I applied immediately and here I am and never looking back as I’m doing what I most enjoy.”

At the start of the pandemic Sian's job was to support Siemens employees to transition to work from home while ensuring that remote connections to the server were highly secure.

"Working from home also opened doors for some unusual new experiences for me," Sian said. "I joined the Mental Health First Aid team, and our role was to support employees amid the pressures of working remotely whilst looking after their kids and managing home learning.”

During the lockdowns the country has been celebrating and encouraging front-line workers. This included teams of engineers who worked on-site to ensure that the machinery producing our essentials were continuously performing.

It was a challenge Helen Brindley relished.

Inspired to pursue engineering by her brother and godmother, who are both aeronautical and mechanical engineers respectively, Helen completed her apprenticeship degree programme last year and is now a Field Technician at Siemens.

“I like to roll my sleeves and get my hands dirty actually working on machinery and fixing it,” she explained. “The last 18 months have been an eye-opening experience and showed how important engineering is. 

“Plants can lose thousands of pounds an hour in shutdowns. It is a great feeling of satisfaction and purpose getting that call in the middle of the night to fix a machine in a plant and see the impact of your work.”

Siemens is driving change as a member of the Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network (ADCN), an initiative by the UK government which promotes apprenticeships and diversity amongst employers and encourages more people from underrepresented groups, including those with disabilities, women and member of the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities. 

As well as encouraging more young women to enter engineering through its Early Career avenues, Siemens is also committed to driving interest in STEM subjects to inspire younger generations.

This year it recently overhauled its work experience programme for young people aged between 14 and 19 by switching to a virtual delivery platform to drive inclusivity towards STEM.

Joanne Gogerly, who is also co-chair of the ADCN’s Women into STEM working group, added:

“Siemens has a long list of women engineers as role models for young girls that are looking to join the engineering field which has unlimited opportunities across many facets of technology including mechanical, IT, electrical, civil, bio medical, chemical, etc.

“According to figures from Women’s Engineering Society (WES) 12.37% of all engineers are women in the UK and 21.8% women work in the engineering sector*. If we want these numbers to show an upward trend a collective and integrated approach is needed to welcome young girls into STEM careers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to Keep Your Hybrid Workforce Engaged
Sector News
How to keep your hybrid working team engaged The way businesses operat
Inspirational South Eastern Regional College Lecturer Honoured in Prestigious UK Celebration of Teaching
Sector News
@S_ERC Lecturer wins @Pearson National Silver Award in The Award for
Kortext raises £15m from dmg ventures to accelerate platform development roadmap
Sector News
@Kortext raises £15m from @dmg_ventures to accelerate platform develo
PlanBEE Manchester builds on success of innovative North East construction skills programme
Sector News
A powerful industry-led consortium in Manchester is looking to build o
The government needs to step up its recovery plans for education
Sector News
Education Select Committee session with @GavinWilliamson Paul Whiteman
£4.3 million for research to help shape the future of work and skills
Sector News
The Nuffield Foundation (@NuffieldFound) has awarded £4.3 million for
New innovations – Lettuce Wall at Newtown College
Sector News
Newtown College (Part of @NPTCGroup of Colleges) is going all green-fi
ACS International Schools wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for Impact through Partnership
Sector News
ACS International Schools (@ACSintschools) has been announced as one o
Military students pave the way to honour veterans
Sector News
Military students from across Wearside are honouring those who have se
Land-based college to host centenary open day with new and prospective students
Sector News
A SPECIAL centenary open day will be held at one of the country’s to
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education - One year on, What’s new & Where next? New Report Published.
Sector News
Sector leaders from across the further and higher education landscape
CEO of Qube Learning named Most Influential CEO in the UK
Sector News
Directing an organisation that is shaping the way for education provis

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5806)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page