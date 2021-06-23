 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

INSPIRATIONAL FURTHER EDUCATION LECTURERS HONOURED IN PRESTIGIOUS UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING

Details
Hits: 447
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gemma Westlake, Basingstoke College of Technology, is an Automotive lecturer at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT)

Further education staff honoured as Schools #andColleges across the country celebrate #ThankaTeacherDay to highlight families’ gratitude to school staff 

Selected from thousands of nominations, 13 Further Education lecturers have been honoured out of 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners for their commitment to changing the lives of the students they work with every day. 

The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Melissa Tisdale, Walsall College, has some of the highest achieving Media learners in the country despite many students coming from socially deprived areas with historic challenges to education. Her success comes from her independent production company, run by students where they can gain valuable real-world work experience on external commissions, including filming and editing for the NHS. Melissa also created the college’s own film festival through her company, with this annual festival raising funds for the charity Mind – more than £1,000 this year despite all being online. Her students gain incredible experience through her work as well as the chance to put together a professional quality showreel when entering the world of employment.

Laura Denton, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education, has a razor focused dedication to her students across all aspects of their development, ensuring they leave college in the best possible position to enter into employment or progress onto the next level. Her experience within the tourism and hospitality industry helps provide the best opportunities and contacts for her students, including developing a partnership at her old restaurant in Florida where students can apply for an internship and to work there. She also created the ’12 Days of Christmas Kindness’ project after lockdown last year to give back to those who need it most, raising money for 12 different community groups, along with gifts, food supplies and personal notes from students.

Gemma Westlake, Basingstoke College of Technology, is an Automotive lecturer at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT). Gemma has worked at the College for her entire education career, receiving her 10 year long-service badge last summer. Gemma is an epitome of an outstanding FE lecturer, instinctively nurturing all her students and supporting colleagues to use new technologies, particularly during the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working in a traditionally male dominated industry means Gemma acts as a positive role model for young females she very quickly demonstrates to her learners how she can help them succeed. Her consistent and methodical approach has helped students meet her lesson objectives.

How to Keep Your Hybrid Workforce Engaged
Sector News
How to keep your hybrid working team engaged The way businesses operat
Inspirational South Eastern Regional College Lecturer Honoured in Prestigious UK Celebration of Teaching
Sector News
@S_ERC Lecturer wins @Pearson National Silver Award in The Award for
Kortext raises Â£15m from dmg ventures to accelerate platform development roadmap
Sector News
@Kortext raises Â£15m from @dmg_ventures to accelerate platform develo

 

Paul Mercer, South Eastern Regional College, uses his industry background, education expertise and passion to create an innovative and engaging curriculum at the College. This is evident in his many initiatives including the College Kitchen Charity Partnerships which bring basic cookery skills to vulnerable adults and children through student-led cookery tutorials; opportunities for students to raise their technical skills level through participation in regional and international competitions; and the development of student companies and enterprises which have secured coveted food franchise spots at festivals including Sea Bangor, Portavogie Seafood festivals and a Snow Patrol concert. He also established partnerships with local charities and councils, resulting in SERC’s Hospitality and Catering School donating 1000 Christmas dinners to the Bangor, Downpatrick, and Newtownards Food Banks and local charities.

 

Carina Ancell, Newham Sixth Form College, regularly goes above and beyond in her work. This includes setting up a lunchtime debating club which puts attendees forward for debating competitions held by Oxford and Cambridge University, continuing to provide support and advice to former pupils, and establishing an alumni network to help pass on advice to current pupils. A committed and approachable teacher who has raised student aspirations; in the last two years the number of students in the honours programme has more than doubled and last year Newham Sixth Form College saw the highest number of pupils applying to Russell Group universities. To Carina, a rich and varied curriculum can be a tool to progress social justice; Carina is an active member of the decolonising the curriculum movement and founder of the NewVlc African Studies Centre.

 

Jonathan Rogers, Gower College Swansea, is well respected in the music world, Jonathan utilises his links with organisations - such as the Swansea Philharmonic Choir (where, as Conductor, he set up a scholarship scheme to provide opportunities for students to perform large choral works with orchestras) and the Dunvant Male Choir (who provide a host of opportunities for young performers) - to inspire the next generation of musicians. A true advocate of community engagement and enrichment, during the pandemic Jonathan has worked tirelessly to ensure that students can still access practical opportunities at a time when the world of live performance has been hugely impacted.

 

The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education

Stephen Evans, who works at specialist further education college Derwen College, has a determination to bring out the best in every student. His students have a wide variety of complex special educational needs and disabilities, and some of them arrive at College believing that sport just isn’t for them. As Sports & Leisure co-ordinator, he recognises the physical and mental benefits of exercise, encouraging teamwork, social skills and fun. By partnering with community and national sports organisations, Steve has enabled a wide and inclusive range of opportunities for the college’s residential and day students. His passion and drive has been instrumental in bringing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards to Derwen College, giving students the opportunity, motivation and self-belief to get involved with these challenging awards, encouraging them to strive and attain goals beyond their expectations. 

The Award for FE Team of the Year

The PE Department, New College Pontefract, has built not only an outstanding track-record of learner outcomes, but also a reputation as the largest provider of extra-curricular activities across the college. Beyond sports teams, the department ran campaigns aimed at getting staff and students physically active in lockdown, as well as supporting their students’ on-going engagement in volunteering and developing their leadership skills. This year alone, twenty-four NPLQ lifeguard qualifications have been completed, while 80 students are completing the national CSLA and HSLA sports leadership awards. This means that over 100 hours of voluntary sports leadership is taking place in the community every year, led by college students.

The Hospitality and Catering Team, Eastleigh College, ensured no learner was disadvantaged during lockdown by organising food deliveries to every learner’s house with the ingredients required for that day’s online lessons, while tutors delivered live cooking masterclasses from their own homes. Outcomes are consistently excellent with 100% of students achieving their targets. 

The Sports Department, Wigan and Leigh College, provides programmes for a range of sporting expertise from elite level athletes to learners who want to participate for recreational reasons. Staff have incredible experience in the sports industry which means they pass on thorough knowledge to learners. Student destinations are amazing, with learners progressing to universities and sports scholarships across the world. The department boasts a 100% pass rate, with 78% of students achieving grades above their target, and every student goes on to secure a place at their destination of choice. The team have also established links with external partners to support student wellbeing and disability specific sports.

The Performing Arts Team, Newham Sixth Form College, work at one of the largest sixth form colleges in the country and serve a socially and economically deprived borough. In recent years alumni have gone on to become professional musicians, actors and dancers, as well as choreographers, music producers, costume designers and more. Students have the chance to work with professionals in the industry to get a deeper understanding of their craft, and are encouraged to question society and explore issues relevant to them, such as Black Lives Matter and HIV/Aids. The team prepares students for work in the creative industries, including providing professional headshots to get them started.

The Foundation Learning Team, Telford College, works closely with parents, carers, councils, schools and support agencies to give each student a level of support that is right for their individual needs. Learning at Telford College has always been about much more than what happens in the classroom - and the Foundation team epitomises this. Foundation students require additional support to prepare for the world of work, and Telford College teaches vital life skills such as compassion, developing confidence, and much more. They have overcome many obstacles during lockdown, including creating work experience opportunities around the college campus, developing an online shop and building a programme of virtual visits and guest speakers.

The Beauty Therapy and Makeup Artistry Team, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, inspires the next generation in the same way that they were inspired by their own learning experience, with eight out of the nine team members having qualified in beauty therapy at NWSLC and returned to teach at the college after working successfully in industry. The team teaches a range of beauty and complementary therapies including spa therapy from Level 1 to Level 3, and make-up artistry at Levels 2, 3 and 5 including an HND in Theatrical Make-up. The team have a strong track record of success in national competitions including at WorldSkills UK LIVE. They work extensively with vulnerable and disadvantaged groups and offer their services free of charge in special schools, and to patients in hospitals and hospices in Nuneaton. Other activities in the community include fund-raising for charities including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan.

The winners have now been shortlisted to win a Gold Award in their category, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school and college staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country. 

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise college staff for their incredible work. The celebrations follow new data which shows how the previous year’s lockdowns have significantly changed how families across the country view the role of teachers. 

New research from Parentkind and The Teaching Awards Trust highlights that three in four parents and carers have a newfound respect for the teaching profession following their experiences of remote learning during lockdown. 74.9% of survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they had more respect for the work that teachers do following their family’s experiences of remote learning.

The last year has seen a wealth of stories of teachers and lecturers making care visits to vulnerable families, coming up with innovative ways of remote teaching, keeping their pupils settled by regularly checking in and even using their school sites for Covid-19 testing when classes did return. There has never been a better time to appreciate them and the vital work they do. 

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with. This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating, award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, headteachers and lecturers across the UK 

Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:

“Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance -  children, families, all of us - to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know. Today we say thank you to the teachers who have helped our young people navigate these most difficult of times, and who will continue to inspire countless young minds over the coming years.”

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, said:  

“After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges. We hope the celebrations today show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed nor unrecognised.” 

The 2021 Pearson National Teaching Awards are open to every school across the UK. The awards were established by Lord Puttnam CBE in 1998 and are managed by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity. The vision of the charity is to recognise and celebrate excellence in education. It does this through its public-facing ‘Thank A Teacher’ campaign www.thankateacher.co.uk, and through the Pearson National Teaching Awards. 

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world’s leading learning company. 

Michael Morpurgo is one of Britain’s best-loved writers for children. With a writing career that spans four decades, he has written over 100 books, selling more than 5 million copies in the UK and over 35 million worldwide. A former Children’s Laureate, Michael has won countless prizes, including the Smarties prize, the Blue Peter Book Award and the Whitbread Award, and was awarded an OBE for Services to Literature. Michael was also awarded an MBE in 1999, along with his wife Clare, in recognition of their work in founding Farms For City Children, a charity that has enabled 100,000 children to visit the charity’s three farms over the last 40 years. 

The 2021 Pearson National Teaching Award Categories are: 

The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education

The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, supported by DfE

The Award for FE Team of the Year, supported by DfE

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Hays Education

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Hays Education

The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year, supported by Nord Anglia Education

The Award for Making a Difference - Secondary School of the Year, supported by PiXL

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Nord Anglia Education

The Award for Making a Difference - Primary School of the Year, supported by PiXL

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Randstad

The Award for Lifetime Achievement supported by DfE

The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year

The Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, supported by DfE

The Award for Impact through Partnership

The Lockdown Hero Award for Learner and Community Support

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to Keep Your Hybrid Workforce Engaged
Sector News
How to keep your hybrid working team engaged The way businesses operat
Inspirational South Eastern Regional College Lecturer Honoured in Prestigious UK Celebration of Teaching
Sector News
@S_ERC Lecturer wins @Pearson National Silver Award in The Award for
Kortext raises £15m from dmg ventures to accelerate platform development roadmap
Sector News
@Kortext raises £15m from @dmg_ventures to accelerate platform develo
PlanBEE Manchester builds on success of innovative North East construction skills programme
Sector News
A powerful industry-led consortium in Manchester is looking to build o
The government needs to step up its recovery plans for education
Sector News
Education Select Committee session with @GavinWilliamson Paul Whiteman
£4.3 million for research to help shape the future of work and skills
Sector News
The Nuffield Foundation (@NuffieldFound) has awarded £4.3 million for
New innovations – Lettuce Wall at Newtown College
Sector News
Newtown College (Part of @NPTCGroup of Colleges) is going all green-fi
ACS International Schools wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for Impact through Partnership
Sector News
ACS International Schools (@ACSintschools) has been announced as one o
Military students pave the way to honour veterans
Sector News
Military students from across Wearside are honouring those who have se
Land-based college to host centenary open day with new and prospective students
Sector News
A SPECIAL centenary open day will be held at one of the country’s to
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education - One year on, What’s new & Where next? New Report Published.
Sector News
Sector leaders from across the further and higher education landscape
Siemens targets gender parity in Early Careers recruitment to increase women in engineering
Sector News
#INWED21 - @Siemens is aiming for gender parity in its Early Careers r

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5806)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page