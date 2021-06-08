David Walliams, Claudia Winkleman and Lemn Sissay join host of big names to launch 2021 Schools Time Capsule

Pupils and schools across the country invited to submit their reflections on life during the pandemic

Time Capsule to be sealed within BAFTA HQ for 25 years then shared with future generations

Place2Be, BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy join forces to launch Time Capsule as summer activity for children and young people

Schoolchildren across the UK will capture and preserve their memories of life during the Covid-19 pandemic in a special Time Capsule to be sealed and preserved for the next 25 years.

Pupils are being invited to use art, photography, writing or other media to explain how the pandemic affected their everyday lives. Their reflections on this important moment in history will be shared with future generations when the capsule is opened in 2047.

This special project, which launches today, is a partnership between children’s charity Place2Be,BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy. Schools can submit a selection of their pupils’ work from today (8th June) until 10th September for inclusion in the Time Capsule.

Submissions will be sealed in the 2021 Schools Time Capsule and placed inside a wall at BAFTA’s prestigious headquarters on London’s Piccadilly next year. A special plaque will mark the spot. The opening of the time capsule in 25 years time will mark BAFTA’s 100 year anniversary. A selection of entries will be shared in a showcase film, to be released during the autumn term.

The project is supported by a host of famous faces, including David Walliams, Claudia Winkleman and Lemn Sissay who have contributed to a video encouraging children to get involved with the time capsule.

Claudia Winkleman said:

“We would love your school to get involved. There is something really exciting and important about preserving the thoughts and feelings experienced by children and young people during the pandemic, expressed through their creativity.”

Place2Be, the UK’s leading provider of school-based mental health services, is launching the 2021 Schools Time Capsule in partnership with BAFTA Kids and Oak National Academy.

Building on this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of ‘Express Yourself’, the project encourages children and young people to share their reflections on how the global pandemic affected their learning, friendships and everyday lives.

The project is available as part of Oak National Academy’s programme of summer learning support for schools, also available from today. Schools can download a free resource pack which includes activity ideas and top tips to support students who want to get involved with the time capsule.

The opening on the Time Capsule in 2047 will be part of the celebrations to mark BAFTA’s 100 year anniversary.

Tim Hunter, Executive Director of Inclusion Policy & Membership at BAFTA, said:

“Our work in collaboration with Place2Be is central to what we do at BAFTA Kids, and we are very pleased to be working with Oak National Academy again following a successful programme of activity for Children’s Mental Health Week earlier this year. This time capsule will be opened in 25 years’ time, to mark BAFTA’s 100-year anniversary and to celebrate how kids have made it through difficult times over the past year. It highlights how art, media and other creative expression has underpinned the struggles of the last year for young talent, and something BAFTA can look forward to celebrating in the future.”

Catherine Roche, Chief Executive of Place2Be, said:

“The last year has been like no other – especially for children and young people. Collectively reflecting on the challenges we’ve faced, but also what we’ve achieved, will be crucial in helping us all to move forward. We’re looking forward to seeing the creative ways that children and young people choose to share their experiences for the 2021 Schools Time Capsule – whether it’s the difficult times and the things they’ve missed, or the special moments and what they’ve learned. I hope schools from all over the UK take part to give us a wonderfully unique collection of memories to preserve for the future.”

Matt Hood, Principal of Oak National Academy, said:

“It has been a tough year for children and young people. As we look forward to things returning to normal, it’s important they get the chance to reflect back on how the pandemic has affected their friendships, schooling and everyday life. The 2021 School Time Capsule is a great chance to do this, and to preserve their insights on this moment in history for future generations to learn from — and of course to have fun in the process.”