 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students step up to support community with pandemic health sessions

Details
Hits: 299
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As part of @colegcambria’s Trusted Leaders programme, learners joined forces with @AoC_Sport (Association of Colleges) ambassador programme to support health and wellbeing sessions in north east Wales. 

Sixteen students from Cambria’s sites in Deeside, Northop and Wrexham took on ambassador roles with a focus on mental health, equality and inclusiveness, and wellbeing.

They also delivered virtual athletics sessions for school pupils stuck indoors during lockdown and came up with innovative ways to keep in touch with fellow students and friends using online platforms including Instagram, Strava and TikTok. 

Active Cambria coordinator Donna Welsh praised the group and said they are a credit to the college.

“We are so proud of them for the way they have shown passion, maturity and creativity in rising to the challenge in helping to improve the wellbeing of their peers,” said Donna. 

“One of their tasks was to create an action plan targeting diversity – we want to engage with more girls, LGBTQ+ learners and minority groups – and to organise fun activities as well as fitness sessions.

“With more funding and an emphasis on mental health and wellbeing increasing within colleges across the country, the spotlight is on helping others, which is so important and our core aim with Active Cambria.”

Among those delivering fitness sessions at Deeside was sixth form student Lara Martin, who said: “I have found exercise and keeping moving has been of huge benefit to me throughout lockdown. 

“I wanted to share this and help fellow students improve their wellbeing and keep active whilst having fun. Providing these sessions has given me confidence and new skills in delivering fitness classes online, plus I really enjoy it.”

Max Rowland, a mental health ambassador at Deeside, added: “The reason I have taken this role is because I find coaching athletics benefits both the children’s and my own mental and physical wellbeing whilst giving back that sense of normality they haven’t had throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. 

“I enjoy the coaching sessions as I can see the development of their athletic ability from the lessons with myself and the other coaches, which is rewarding.”

Coleg Cambria has been applauded throughout the pandemic for its support of staff, students, and the community. 

They have also welcomed 10 new Trusted Leaders onto the programme at Coleg Cambria Yale, who are supporting lunchtime sports session in the £21m new-build.

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme
Forensics students scoop medals
Sector News
Two Forensic Science students from Gower College Swansea have taken me

Donna added: “We can learn a lot from the last 15 months and pass that down to the next generation, the value we place on looking after ourselves, living a full life and ensuring people are resilient and can handle whatever the world throws at them.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme
Famous Leaders Who Studied Abroad and Why You Should Too
Sector News
Getting higher education in another country is universally considered
Putting jobs back into the local community with Waltham Forest College
Sector News
Playing a key role in the economic recovery and the first choice for s
Forensics students scoop medals
Sector News
Two Forensic Science students from Gower College Swansea have taken me
Oldham College Electrical Apprentice Surges to National Final
Sector News
AN OLDHAM College (@OldhamCollege) Electrical apprentice powered his w
Paul Sweeney has been appointed Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund's Northern Ireland Funding Committee
Sector News
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has appoi
Bernardine Evaristo backs new scholarship for Black and Asian writers
Sector News
Booker Prize-winning author Professor Bernadine Evaristo is to back a
Barnsley College offers teacher training courses for all
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) is offering two tailor-made teache
Earn while you learn: 11Onze launches digital currency ‘Peles”
Sector News
#Fintech users can earn Peles by learning about money and use it to bu
Secretary of State endorses Greater Manchester’s blueprint for jobs and growth driven by innovation
Sector News
The Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has backed Greater Manchester’
Union membership increases for fourth year in row – but fewer than one-in-10 low-paid workers are members
Sector News
@resfoundation - After four-decades of decline, 2020 was the fourth ye

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5725)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page