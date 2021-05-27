 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Union membership increases for fourth year in row – but fewer than one-in-10 low-paid workers are members

Details
Hits: 413
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
hands together

@resfoundation - After four-decades of decline, 2020 was the fourth year in a row in which trade union membership among employees in the UK increased – with membership up 120,000 on the year before – according to Resolution Foundation analysis of new statistics published today (Thursday) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Foundation notes that union membership among employees increased from 6.2 million to 6.6 million between 2016 and 2020 – a significant rise but still just half the peak membership of 13.2 million in 1979. Union membership as a share of all employees also increased slightly over the past year to 23.7 per cent.

The Foundation notes that growth in 2020 was driven by rising employment levels during the pandemic in the public sector, where union membership rates are higher (at 52 per cent), and where membership increased by 230,000.

In contrast, union membership in the private sector fell by 110,000, as the number of people working in the private sector fell as a result of the pandemic (and remains low at just 13 per cent). The Foundation adds that less than 10 per cent of the lowest-paid employees are union members, while membership rates are even lower (4 per cent) among hospitality workers, who have been at the heart of the current economic crisis.

Dan Tomlinson, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: 

“Many people assume that trade union membership is in terminal decline but in fact, as new statistics published today show, membership has been increasing for four consecutive years.

“However, union membership across sectors and age groups is varied. While over half of all employees in education are members, this is true for fewer than one-in-twenty hospitality employees.

“The lack of union membership in low-paying sectors of the economy – where job quality, security and levels of pay are serious issues – presents a significant challenge for workers who need more support, particularly in light of the ongoing economic crisis.

“Policy makers have an important role to play in supporting these workers through raising the National Living Wage and properly enforcing employment rules. But finding ways to give workers a greater say over their working conditions must have a bigger role in post-pandemic Britain.”

Whiteman: Workers rediscover the value of collective endeavour during times of crisis

School leaders’ union NAHT is also reporting a significant increase in its membership.

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Students step up to support community with pandemic health sessions
Sector News
As part of @colegcambriaâ€™s Trusted Leaders programme, learners joine
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “A recent NAHT survey found that the top words school leaders would use to describe their experiences over the last year are ‘challenging, exhausting and stressful’. 

“Leaders have turned to their union for support and guidance at a time when that has been in short supply from government. They have also appreciated the principled stance NAHT has taken on COVID, challenging the government’s approach where necessary and working hard to keep staff and pupil safety and wellbeing at the top of the agenda.”

Since 2017 NAHT has seen a steady growth as leaders rediscover the power of mutual support and collective endeavour. Union membership is about so much more than job insurance. NAHT added 1066 members during the pandemic period alone, rising from 33,333 in December 2020 to 34,399 in April 2021 up from 28,600 in 2017.

Tim Bowen, NAHT’s President, said: “Education is a much tougher job than it used to be and focusing on the health and well-being of teachers and school leaders is of real importance. Every leader needs to make sure every member of their team has the support they need. And when you develop your staff, of course the pupils benefit. Better mental health leads to better education.”

During the pandemic, NAHT has received numerous communications from school leaders commenting on the value of their union membership. One primary school head teacher in the North West said: “Never have I been more grateful to NAHT than at this time. It is a great comfort that, despite the madness of these times, the NAHT has a voice of reason.”

“The way our union has conducted itself throughout this crisis has been exemplary,” said one special school leader in the North East.

“I love the support from NAHT. Best investment I’ve made in my time as a head teacher,” said one London-based primary school head teacher.

NAHT continues to represent the views of school leaders in every phase and sector of education, including school business leaders, influencing policy at the highest levels of government in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This week the association published its Education Recovery plan – ‘a blueprint for a stronger and fairer system for all’ – outlining seven recommendations for a successful recovery and a demonstrating the huge ambition of the profession.

Mr Whiteman concluded: “While the government has been deliberating, school staff have already been quietly, but determinedly, getting on with the crucial task of supporting pupils. It is essential that the recovery effort of the next few years recognises and builds on the excellent work that has already been done.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Students step up to support community with pandemic health sessions
Sector News
As part of @colegcambria’s Trusted Leaders programme, learners joine
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme
Famous Leaders Who Studied Abroad and Why You Should Too
Sector News
Getting higher education in another country is universally considered
Putting jobs back into the local community with Waltham Forest College
Sector News
Playing a key role in the economic recovery and the first choice for s
Forensics students scoop medals
Sector News
Two Forensic Science students from Gower College Swansea have taken me
Oldham College Electrical Apprentice Surges to National Final
Sector News
AN OLDHAM College (@OldhamCollege) Electrical apprentice powered his w
Paul Sweeney has been appointed Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund's Northern Ireland Funding Committee
Sector News
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has appoi
Bernardine Evaristo backs new scholarship for Black and Asian writers
Sector News
Booker Prize-winning author Professor Bernadine Evaristo is to back a
Barnsley College offers teacher training courses for all
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) is offering two tailor-made teache
Earn while you learn: 11Onze launches digital currency ‘Peles”
Sector News
#Fintech users can earn Peles by learning about money and use it to bu
Secretary of State endorses Greater Manchester’s blueprint for jobs and growth driven by innovation
Sector News
The Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has backed Greater Manchester’

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5725)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page