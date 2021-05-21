 
Lancashire’s first virtual career fair for students gets star-studded support

different people in their careers

Two local celebrities (@jordannorth1 and @kaminski26) are joining up to help promote Lancashire’s first ever virtual careers fair for young people next week.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski have starred in a video to encourage college students to register for the Lancashire Virtual Careers Expo taking place on Wednesday, May 26.

The event is the county’s first ever virtual careers fair and offers young people the chance to hear from a range of local employers about job opportunities and potential career paths available to them. Around 40 different companies will be available throughout the day, representing sectors such as finance, energy, health, sports, gaming, hospitality and construction.

In addition to a range of speeches, students will also be able to chat directly with a range of Lancashire employers, including the NHS, Lancashire Constabulary and Eric Wright Group.

The event has been funded by Lancashire Future U, alongside The Lancashire Colleges and The Lancashire Careers Hub.

Jessica Richmond, Senior Co-ordinator at Future U, said: “We’re really excited to offer local students the chance to attend an event where they can speak to so many employers in one place. We have lots of great opportunities here in Lancashire that will be showcased at the event which we hope will encourage young people to feel inspired about their own future career paths.

“The event will run like a normal careers fair with lots of Lancashire employers available to speak to in the ‘exhibition hall’ as well as the chance to attend a series of inspirational talks and workshops throughout the day.”

Rosie Fearn, Director at The Lancashire Colleges said: “We are pleased to be able to host Lancashire’s first Virtual Careers Expo. It's a really exciting opportunity for Lancashire’s colleges to work collaboratively to inspire the next generation of talent.  Now more than ever, young people should feel excited about their future careers and the virtual platform allows us to showcase so many opportunities in a Covid-safe way.

“Our students will be able to meet some of Lancashire’s top employers as well as hearing from young people like themselves who have inspirational stories to tell.  We are pleased that our local schools will also be able to access the Expo, meaning even more young people can benefit from the event.”

Mark Bowman, Chief Executive, Inspira said “The Lancashire Careers Hub in partnership with the CEC and Lancashire LEP are pleased to be funding and supporting the first collaborative FE Virtual Careers Expo. This has been a fantastic opportunity for colleges across Lancashire to work in partnership to support young people and their futures.”

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones, Director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub said "We are delighted to be working in partnership with The Lancashire Colleges and the Community of Practice of Careers Leaders across the area, and to fund through the Careers Hub the Virtual Careers Expo. 

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to explore the vast array of career opportunities across Lancashire with a wide range of employers in a virtual environment.  We hope that the event will help to boost young people's aspirations, help them make informed choices about their future, and break the myths about the impact of the pandemic on the labour market – there are many exciting job opportunities across the area for our young people to pursue." 

