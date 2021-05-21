 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£8M TO HELP VULNERABLE PUPILS INTO JOBS AND POST-16 EDUCATION

Details
Hits: 432
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford

@EducationGovUK Funding targeted at supporting the transition at age 16, including mentors, coaches and careers guidance 

Young people in Alternative Provision (AP) at risk of unemployment or dropping out of education at age 16 are set to receive further mentoring, pastoral support and careers guidance under Government plans to level up opportunity for all young people and build back better.

The Department for Education has today (21 May) announced a further £8m as part of the AP Transition Fund for 2021/22 to support up to 11,400 Year 11 pupils as they move into the next stage of their education, work or training after they leave school, more than doubling the original investment in the fund last year.

The money – up to £750 per pupil – will help AP settings pay for one-to-one support such as mentors or specialist transition coaches to help young people make decisions about their options after they finish school, helping guide them into further education, post-16 training routes or directly into employment.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said:

“Being excluded from school should never be at the cost of a young person’s education or place a barrier in the way of their future. All young people deserve an excellent education that sets them up for life and we know that the last year has been really challenging for students in Alternative Provision.

“This fund helps these students, who are often extremely vulnerable, to get back on track with their education and paves the way for their future careers. That’s why we are putting even more investment into it this year, so more Year 11 pupils can benefit from this bespoke support and build their self-confidence to make the transition into the next phase of their lives easier, whether that is in further education or employment.”

The funding builds on the £7 million provided to schools last year as part of the programme, following concerns that pupils at the end of Key Stage 4 may slip into unemployment or out of further education as a result of many young people missing out on time in the classroom with their teachers and peers during the pandemic.

Robert Gasson, Chief Executive of the Wave Multi Academy Trust, said:

“The effective use of the transition fund last year enabled us to support our Year 11 pupils and improved their outcomes significantly. As such I am delighted that this fund has been announced again for this year, as I know it will be crucial in ensuring that our pupils remain supported at what will continue to be a very challenging time for them once they have left us.”

University of Chichester chooses UV-C technology to protect creative course students
Sector News
UV-C disinfection technology expert, @UVISAN1, has installed one of it
Chancellor visits film & tv academy as over 40,000 jobs in the sector supported by government scheme
Sector News
@RishiSunak sees how young people are gaining the skills they need to
New college restaurant to train next generation of hospitality workers in North Wales
Sector News
A NEW restaurant @colegcambria will bring a contemporary flavour to Wr

Tim Morfin, Founder and Chief Executive of Transforming Lives for Good, said:

“Given the impact of the pandemic in the lives of young people, we’re delighted that the Transition Fund has been created to give young people the personal support they need to take their next step in education, further training or employment.” 

Data shows that just over half (54%) of young people who finish Key Stage 4 in Alternative Provision go on to a sustained post-16 destination, compared to 94% attending mainstream schools, and 23% of the cohort are classed as ‘Not in Education, Employment or Training’ (NEET). Without making a successful transition to post-16 these more vulnerable pupils are at risk of being exploited into gang involvement, county-lines activity or serious violence.

Alternative Provision can offer a lifeline to these young people and their families, in providing tailored support from teachers and smaller classes to help them focus and fulfil their potential.

Today’s additional funding follows the Government’s announcement to ensure equal opportunities for post-16 education to help the nation recover from the pandemic, creating a new law for post 16 and adult education and training systems, providing the skills that people need for well-paid jobs and opportunities to train throughout their lifetime.

Research also published today on the Government’s AP Provision Innovation Fund highlights the importance of specialist transition support during the pandemic, with findings outlining that there was better communication reported with young people who had transition workers than those who did not.

In addition evaluation research also published today into the AP Provision Innovation Fund also found that successful approaches to supporting young people’s transition into post-16 settings incorporate opportunities for young people to explore their future options, support that bridges the gap in learning and routine they experience during summer break periods as well as practical steps to prepare staff in post-16 settings to effectively support young people leaving AP.

Holly Clarke, Headteacher at Coal Clough Academy, said:

“The announcement of the transition funding has allowed us to ensure that pupils can receive a support package through ourselves for Post 16 provision. The targeted support we will now be able to offer provides a platform of consistency for so many young people who are at a greater risk of ending up not in employment, education or training. We pride ourselves on building strong relationships as a foundation for the work we do, the additional time we will now be able to spend with these pupils will allow the future to feel more secure and lead to successful outcomes.

Emma Bradshaw, Executive Principal of The Limes College Alternative Learning Trust, said:

“The transition fund has allowed us to focus on students before and after they have left for college, to keep them in placement, to sort out all the issues they are facing, to engage with parents, to take the strong bonds they have from us into a COVID disrupted next stage that is easier to drop out of than stay in without support. This has enabled us to keep many more students in college.“

You may also be interested in these articles:

University of Chichester chooses UV-C technology to protect creative course students
Sector News
UV-C disinfection technology expert, @UVISAN1, has installed one of it
Chancellor visits film & tv academy as over 40,000 jobs in the sector supported by government scheme
Sector News
@RishiSunak sees how young people are gaining the skills they need to
New college restaurant to train next generation of hospitality workers in North Wales
Sector News
A NEW restaurant @colegcambria will bring a contemporary flavour to Wr
Lancashire’s first virtual career fair for students gets star-studded support
Sector News
Two local celebrities (@jordannorth1 and @kaminski26) are joining up t
The Apprenticeship Levy, 4 years on…
Sector News
Four years on from the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy and the
College launches road trip to help school leavers secure their future
Sector News
Coventry College (@coventrycollege) is heading out on the road to enco
HNC Animal Management Now Offered in Lisburn
Sector News
The 2020/21 academic year saw the introduction of Animal Management to
Views sought on new Curriculum guidance
Sector News
The Welsh Government has opened a consultation on additional guidance
Apprentices returning to work and training
Sector News
GuidanceThe pandemic has disrupted many aspects of our lives including
HSDC progresses to final stage in Institute of Technology funding competition
Sector News
HSDC has been selected to progress to the final stage for government f
From Masterchef To Glow-up… Nationwide Competition Shines A Light On Young People’s Skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students from across the UK competed in the National F
Intertrain launches industry first Traineeship pilot
Sector News
@IntertrainUK, part of the @CityGuildsGroup, is pleased to announce th

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: Businesses That Help Boost the Circular Economy 14 hours 26 minutes ago
Fitch Learning
Fitch Learning has published a new article: Fitch Learning Research Report Reveals How environmental, social and governance Investing is Likely to Develop in 2021 and Beyond 14 hours 27 minutes ago
Employment and Skills Convention 2021 is now a featured event. 14 hours 30 minutes ago

Employment and Skills Convention 2021

Keynote addresses from Rt. Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Kate Green OBE MP, Shadow Secretary of State for...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5706)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page