 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC Take Part in ‘Connecting You’ Device Scheme

Details
Hits: 294
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

IT students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) are helping prepare 80 tablets, as part of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) ‘Connecting You’ device scheme. The devices will be distributed to people in the local community who require internet connection during periods of lockdown.

‘Connecting You’ has been designed by LCCC and funded by the Department for Communities as part of its COVID-19 support programme. The aim of the scheme is to help provide devices with internet connection for people in the local community that need support to connect with people online and help with continuing their education.

Paula Kirkwood, SERC Lecturer in Computing, comments, “A mixture of our Further and Higher Education students, from Level 2 Higher National Diploma and Foundation Degree IT programmes have been involved in prepping 80 devices which LCCC will be distributing to communities in Lisburn and Castlereagh areas, where there is a need for devices with internet connection for study and work.

“Our Further Education students and members of our student companies have been involved in the configuration and preparation of the devices so they are immediately ready for use to meet the anticipated needs of recipients. Our student companies, FixIT and eSerc, will also offer ongoing support, if required, following distribution by LCCC.”

Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, Leisure & Community Development Chairman at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “On behalf of the Council I would like to thank the students and lecturers at SERC for their support to prepare these 80 devices for our residents. Along with our partners we will be assessing the applications received to distribute them evenly across the whole council area. We want to help those most in need to connect with others or continue their education through the provision of these devices.”

To find out more about the scheme, click here, make sure to apply before 12 noon on 17th May.

Total People and LTE Group invest in the future of the Bus, Coach and HGV sectors
Sector News
Leading North West apprenticeship training provider, @TotalPeople, is
University of Bristol students to showcase innovative research in interactive online festival
Sector News
This annual festival offers the public a chance to meet the people wor
What you need to know about freedom of speech at university and why protecting it is so important
Sector News
New legal duties to protect freedom of speech at universities and coll

You may also be interested in these articles:

Total People and LTE Group invest in the future of the Bus, Coach and HGV sectors
Sector News
Leading North West apprenticeship training provider, @TotalPeople, is
University of Bristol students to showcase innovative research in interactive online festival
Sector News
This annual festival offers the public a chance to meet the people wor
What you need to know about freedom of speech at university and why protecting it is so important
Sector News
New legal duties to protect freedom of speech at universities and coll
HSDC South Downs Fitness staff are shortlisted for TES FE Award
Sector News
@Be_HSDC South Downs Fitness staff members James Florance and Rob Coop
50,000 UK teachers and school staff access Place2Be’s mental health training
Sector News
#MentalHeathAwarenessWeek - Over 50,000 teachers and school staff from
Robots tackle technology learning gap for children in Merseyside
Sector News
@Everton in the Community has launched an innovative education #STEAM
IBAT College Dublin Expands Curriculum & Introduces Financial Trading Courses
Sector News
Today, @IBATCollege Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused thi
New top team to lead Wales into a brighter future
Sector News
The new climate change ministry will bring together the environment, e
EVERY SCHOOL WITH RECEPTION PUPILS TO BE OFFERED EARLY LANGUAGE TRAINING
Sector News
Every state school with a Reception class in England can now apply for
Imposter syndrome – a reason to talk
Sector News
As part of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, Dr Nicholas Clarke, Deputy Dean
University of the West of Scotland and Frog Systems partner for next gen version of mental health and wellbeing tech
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - @UniWestScotland and Frog Systems (@frogd
Maximising Apprenticeship Levy Funds: Expert Advice From IMI For Automotive Sector
Sector News
IMI GIVES AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR EXPERT ADVICE ON MAXIMISING APPRENTICESHIP

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

LTE group
LTE group has published a new article: Total People and LTE Group invest in the future of the Bus, Coach and HGV sectors 15 hours ago
Bill Fotsch
Bill Fotsch commented on Is Trusting Your Employees the Key to Business Survival in the New World? 15 hours 18 minutes ago

Trust is very powerful, as the article suggests. The question is, how to develop trust in a work...

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 15 hours

Flexi-jobs, ATAS and Apprenticeships

Overview Following recent consultations by the Department for Education, a new flexi-jobs apprenticeship scheme will be piloted from July 2021....

  • Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5684)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page