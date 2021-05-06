 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pearson launches first annual HE Innovate Awards

Details
Hits: 341
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
student

@Pearson calls for nominations to recognise and reward innovative teaching and learning in the UK Higher Education sector 

Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has today announced its inaugural Awards for the UK higher education sector which focus on celebrating success in innovation in teaching, learning and student support.  

The Pearson HE Innovate Awards welcome nominations of projects that show originality, deliver positive outcomes for students and have transferability to other institutions.  

Pearson is looking for nominations from universities and colleges in the following award categories: 

  • Most Innovative Hybrid or Blended learning project - focusing on projects that unify accessible web-based learning delivery and traditional learning practices while fostering inclusivity.   
  • Developing Employability Skills – focusing on projects that bridge the gap between education and industry and help students to develop workforce skills.  
  • Most Innovative Approach to Widening Participation in the Curriculum – focusing on projects that promote social integration and a sense of belonging for all.   
  • Most Impactful Use of a Pearson Digital Product or Service - focusing on innovative use of Pearson digital courseware or services resulting in marked improvement in student success and engagement.  
  • Most Innovative Approach to Supporting Students – focusing on projects that support students at any stage through their higher education experience, be that transition from school or college through to graduation and beyond.  

Ellen Wilson, Vice President of Higher Education Services UK, Pearson said:

 “There is a huge range of innovative teaching and learning happening across the UK and Irish higher education space and through these awards we want to celebrate all this incredible work. 

“Pearson has recently set up the HE Innovate online community to facilitate peer to peer learning and the sharing of best practice between academics and higher education professionals.  

“We want to use the Awards to highlight and share examples of impactful initiatives across the sector and will be reviewing the transferability of projects across institutions with interest.”    

Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute said:

‘These new Awards will celebrate what is finest about our sector. The trying circumstances of the past year have brought out the best in staff and students, and innovations that might usually have taken years to implement have been rolled out in weeks. So, it is fantastic to see originality at the heart of the judging criteria. 

‘One of the most impressive features of the modern academic environment is that greater competition has not stemmed the desire to learn from one other, including peers in other institutions. Motivated staff are always on a learning journey, just as their students are. So, I strongly welcome the focus on the transferability of the winning initiatives. 

‘I hope Pearson’s positive and forward-thinking HE Innovate Awards quickly earn the place they deserve in our sector.’ 

Candidates will be asked to submit a short summary of their project and will be encouraged to submit supporting evidence. This might include preliminary research findings, student impact such as video feedback or learning analytics and anything else nominees feel would support their submission. 

The nominations open today and close on 4th July, with the virtual Awards ceremony taking place on Thursday 16th September.  

Winners will receive £300 Amazon vouchers or a donation of the same amount to a charity of their choice, an award certificate and trophy.  

For more information on how to apply click here

Pearson is proud to confirm that the awards are supported by HEPI, Jisc, LinkedIn Learning, NEON and Prospects 

Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College
Sector News
As the hospitality and tourism sectors gear up to fully re-open later
New snapshot released of skills and diversity data in the energy and utilities sector
Sector News
The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership releases its latest anal
Birmingham Based Schoolâ€™s IT excellence recognised by the Governmentâ€™s Department for Education
Sector News
Pheasey Park Farm school in Birmingham, has been selected by the Depar

You may also be interested in these articles:

Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College
Sector News
As the hospitality and tourism sectors gear up to fully re-open later
National Extension College appoints new Chief Executive
Sector News
The National Extension College (@NEC_Education) – one of the UK’s
New snapshot released of skills and diversity data in the energy and utilities sector
Sector News
The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership releases its latest anal
Birmingham Based School’s IT excellence recognised by the Government’s Department for Education
Sector News
Pheasey Park Farm school in Birmingham, has been selected by the Depar
Training Provider celebrating 3,500 Early Years apprentice achievers
Sector News
London-based training provider, Hawk Training (@Hawk_Training), will b
Transforming safeguarding in education – what needs to change (and why)
Sector News
“As a survivor...this is more than an important book: it is a manual
New Academy boosts language skills in Liverpool
Sector News
New Academy boosts language skills in Liverpool to ensure no one is le
College students to access twice weekly COVID testing
Sector News
College students and staff urged to get testedCollege students and sta
Update your recruitment strategy to grow your business within a month
Sector News
Finding good potential #talent is a primary challenge for any small bu
UK Power Networks leads the way in Levelling Up
Sector News
Securing equal opportunities for the communities it serves is the driv
UK Government girl's education commitment requires more funding
Sector News
Mark Sheard, CEO of @WorldVisionUK comments on the @G7 Declaration on
Funding award for Biosciences will make a difference to tomorrow’s world
Sector News
An investment of almost quarter of a million pounds in Biosciences fac

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College 10 hours 1 minute ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 12 minutes ago

Birmingham Based School’s IT excellence recognised by the Government’s Department for Education: Pheasey Park Farm… https://t.co/oybk5A5J4v
View Original Tweet

Judith Wise
Judith Wise has published a new article: Transforming safeguarding in education – what needs to change (and why) 10 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page