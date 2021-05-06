Pearson launches first annual HE Innovate Awards

@Pearson calls for nominations to recognise and reward innovative teaching and learning in the UK Higher Education sector
Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has today announced its inaugural Awards for the UK higher education sector which focus on celebrating success in innovation in teaching, learning and student support.
The Pearson HE Innovate Awards welcome nominations of projects that show originality, deliver positive outcomes for students and have transferability to other institutions.
Pearson is looking for nominations from universities and colleges in the following award categories:
- Most Innovative Hybrid or Blended learning project - focusing on projects that unify accessible web-based learning delivery and traditional learning practices while fostering inclusivity.
- Developing Employability Skills – focusing on projects that bridge the gap between education and industry and help students to develop workforce skills.
- Most Innovative Approach to Widening Participation in the Curriculum – focusing on projects that promote social integration and a sense of belonging for all.
- Most Impactful Use of a Pearson Digital Product or Service - focusing on innovative use of Pearson digital courseware or services resulting in marked improvement in student success and engagement.
- Most Innovative Approach to Supporting Students – focusing on projects that support students at any stage through their higher education experience, be that transition from school or college through to graduation and beyond.
Ellen Wilson, Vice President of Higher Education Services UK, Pearson said:
“There is a huge range of innovative teaching and learning happening across the UK and Irish higher education space and through these awards we want to celebrate all this incredible work.
“Pearson has recently set up the HE Innovate online community to facilitate peer to peer learning and the sharing of best practice between academics and higher education professionals.
“We want to use the Awards to highlight and share examples of impactful initiatives across the sector and will be reviewing the transferability of projects across institutions with interest.”
Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute said:
‘These new Awards will celebrate what is finest about our sector. The trying circumstances of the past year have brought out the best in staff and students, and innovations that might usually have taken years to implement have been rolled out in weeks. So, it is fantastic to see originality at the heart of the judging criteria.
‘One of the most impressive features of the modern academic environment is that greater competition has not stemmed the desire to learn from one other, including peers in other institutions. Motivated staff are always on a learning journey, just as their students are. So, I strongly welcome the focus on the transferability of the winning initiatives.
‘I hope Pearson’s positive and forward-thinking HE Innovate Awards quickly earn the place they deserve in our sector.’
Candidates will be asked to submit a short summary of their project and will be encouraged to submit supporting evidence. This might include preliminary research findings, student impact such as video feedback or learning analytics and anything else nominees feel would support their submission.
The nominations open today and close on 4th July, with the virtual Awards ceremony taking place on Thursday 16th September.
Winners will receive £300 Amazon vouchers or a donation of the same amount to a charity of their choice, an award certificate and trophy.
For more information on how to apply click here.
Pearson is proud to confirm that the awards are supported by HEPI, Jisc, LinkedIn Learning, NEON and Prospects