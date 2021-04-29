24 APPRENTICESHIP PLACES CREATED IN BRISTOL with @NatWestGroup and @LeadershipTSBiz
A new apprenticeship scheme to help young people take their first steps on the career ladder is being launched in Bristol
NatWest Group have joined forces with social mobility charity Leadership Through Sport and Business to offer 24 places at contact centres in the City Centre for young people interested in digital, data and customer service roles.
The opportunities will be open to anyone aged 16 - 24 and the apprentices will join a two week preparation and support boot camp, followed by work experience within a contact centre.
Successful candidates will then be invited to join the NatWest Group apprentice scheme on a salary of £18,765 per annum.
The boot camp, which starts in the summer, will offer a combination of pastoral support, employment skills, and personal and professional opportunities to ensure young people are confident, ready and equipped for the workplace. The new roles in the contact centres will begin in October. Candidates need to apply to LTSB via their website by the 30th of May.
The Bristol region has been selected as an area where youth unemployment is an issue and the impact of COVID-19 has hit young people disproportionately.
LTSB and NatWest will focus on support in particular for those identified as being eligible for free school meals, live in areas of deprivation and face multiple barriers to employment and career opportunities.
Matt Hatcher, Director, Corporate & Commercial Banking, West of England region at NatWest Group said: "We are delighted that Bristol has been added to the bank’s social mobility programme in 2021 providing career opportunities for young people from underserved communities in our City. Recruitment has started for Level 3 senior financial customer service advisor, Level 4 software developer and Level 4 data analyst, Level 6 digital and technology degree and Level 6 digital user experience degree apprenticeship opportunities. "
Saima Hamid, LTSB Digital & Technology degree apprentice said: "The LTSB Boot camp is career changing. It equips you with essential employability skills that would be required in any role as well as essential soft skills. This opportunity allows you to meet professionals from several different backgrounds and roles, giving you a detailed insight of what it’s like working in a business environment."
Sam Bowerman HR Director of Customer Businesses at NatWest Group said: "Our apprentices bring new ideas, a new perspective, digital skills and they challenge the way we do things to ensure our services reflect our customer needs. We are proud to partner with LTSB who support us with our social mobility apprenticeship programmes. This helps us to open up more apprenticeship opportunities to young people from less advantaged backgrounds across the UK during this challenging time.”
Paul Evans, CEO of LTSB said: "In the most difficult of circumstances, at a time when young people feel their futures have been “stolen”, partnerships like this offer hope to so many young people. NatWest Group once again has demonstrated their commitment to social mobility and purpose-based leadership. Together we are making a dent in the youth unemployment crisis and ensuring that bright, talented, amazing young people find meaningful careers that match their aspirations, talents and ambitions. We are a proud partner of NatWest Group and are excited about the opportunities that will benefit so many young people in Bristol and across the UK."
Leadership Through Sport & Business is a social mobility charity that prepares and supports bright young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into meaningful roles with major firms. They make sure those at risk of under-employment find careers equal to their ambition and ability and can contribute from their first day on the job.