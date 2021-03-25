 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Traineeship lays foundation for a successful construction industry career

Details
Hits: 362
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Ross Vincent is on course for a career in the building trade thanks to a Traineeship which sparked his interest in bricklaying.

Ross, 18, who lives in Pembroke Dock, has gone from his Traineeship to secure an apprenticeship with Evan Pritchard Contractors in Haverfordwest, where his father, Carl, is a site manager.

After completing Engagement and Level 1 Traineeships in Brickwork, he is now working towards a Level 2 Diploma in Bricklaying as well as a Foundation Apprenticeship in Groundworks, all at Pembrokeshire College.

Now Ross has been shortlisted for the Traineeship Learner of the Year (Engagement) award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Having failed to complete a previous course at the college, Ross said the Traineeships better suited him because there was more hands on, practical work, allowing him to learn from industry professionals.

“The Traineeships in Brickwork allowed me to grow up, learn new practical and theoretical skills as well as gain more confidence,” he said. “Through the employability sessions, I realised how important it is to get a job and work hard in life to get the things you want.

“I really wanted to succeed, after having made a mistake the year before and, with hard work and the right support from my tutors, I was able to do this. I have now got a job doing something I enjoy.

“I have Marc Slaney as a mentor on site who has been a bricklayer for 40 years and is teaching me everything he knows.”

His focus on learning a trade transformed Ross’ attitude to college. Apart from attending college and fully engaging with online learning sessions during the pandemic lockdown, he also encouraged fellow learners to make the most of the situation.

BCGA supports STEM education projects with Primary Engineer
Sector News
The British Compressed Gases Association (@BCGAssociation), has joined
Coventry College strikes agreement with Alan Higgs Centre
Sector News
Leading further education provider, @CoventryCollege, has struck a lon
Government-backed loans supported firms responsible for 2.5 million jobs
Sector News
Government-backed finance helped thousands of businesses through the p

On completion of his Traineeship Programmes, Ross undertook a month’s trial with Evan Pritchard which led to him being employed.

Tom Powell, employability lecturer at Pembrokeshire College, said the Traineeships had matured Ross, giving him more confidence to work hard to achieve his goals.

“Ross has managed to turn himself around, after his first attempt at college didn't go very well,” he added. “He’s a shining example of how successful allowing learners a fresh start when they make a mistake can be.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “Our Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes are helping people fulfil their career ambitions and I’m delighted we have already reached our target of creating 100,000 apprenticeships in this Senedd term. 

“This has been key in helping apprentices of all ages to gain important skills and experience that we know businesses across all sectors of the economy in Wales really need. This will be vital as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of all involved, from star apprentices to skilled learning providers.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists announced for this year's event and wish each and every one all the best for the future.”

Picture caption:

Ross Vincent - focused on a career in the building trade.

You may also be interested in these articles:

BCGA supports STEM education projects with Primary Engineer
Sector News
The British Compressed Gases Association (@BCGAssociation), has joined
Coventry College strikes agreement with Alan Higgs Centre
Sector News
Leading further education provider, @CoventryCollege, has struck a lon
Keele University named Sustainability Institution of the Year at Green Gown awards
Sector News
@KeeleUniversity has been named Sustainability Institution of the Year
Youth Unemployment Committee invites submissions to its inquiry
Sector News
The House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee (@LordsYouthUnemp), ch
Government-backed loans supported firms responsible for 2.5 million jobs
Sector News
Government-backed finance helped thousands of businesses through the p
National Teen Book Club launched to aid lost-learning in the UK
Sector News
Since the pandemic began one year ago, the Covid cohort have lost more
London South East Colleges launches partnership with global cybersecurity specialist
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) and cybersecurity company @M
Childcare student Elin is Heading for Success
Sector News
Elin Jones, a former Level 3 Childcare student at Brecon Beacons Colle
Course evaluation in a pandemic and beyond: what do students really want?
Sector News
Covid-19 and the move from face-to-face to online learning have forced
Five things you need to know about home testing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/24/five-things-you-need-to-know-a
Prize-winning students share learning and teaching research
Sector News
Dr Wayne MitchellStudents from the MEd in University Learning and Teac
Diversity in College art to grow
Sector News

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page