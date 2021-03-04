 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Westminster Kingsway College students scoop Jack Petchey Achievement Awards

Details
Hits: 557
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Westminster Kingsway College students

Six students from Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) have been named among the recipients of this year’s Jack Petchey Achievement Awards

Each year the Jack Petchey Foundation recognises around 12,000 outstanding young people aged 11-25 from schools, colleges and youth organisations across London and Essex.

Awards were presented to the following students – Savanna McCarthy-Daniel, Nilton Pimenta, Jasmine Duckworth, Marquis Coker, Alianna Bonifacio and Olzan Mustafa.

Savanna McCarthy-Daniel

Savanna, 20, from Hackney, impressed with her professionalism and manner while on work placement at Whittington Hospital as part of her Health and Social Care diploma. Her high level of commitment earned her superb feedback from clinicians in every department she worked in who described her as an asset to the hospital.

Nilton Pimenta

Nilton, 18, from Westminster, is a Student Governor who is taking A Levels in Media Studies, Sociology and Spanish. He was described as an academically gifted student who has worked hard and shown tremendous courage and resolve, along with a real commitment to achieve.

Jasmine Duckworth

Jasmine, 19, from Camden, studied A Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology. She showed herself to be a highly capable student with a mature attitude to her learning and was a positive influence on her peers. Jasmine also received Special Recognition in the STEM Student of the Year Award in the Career Ready Awards 2020 for her outstanding participation in the scheme.

Marquis Coker

Marquis, 18, from Camden, came on leaps and bounds while on a work experience on reception at the college’s King’s Cross Centre, as part of his employability course. He showed himself to be a bubbly, confident individual who was eager to take on more responsibility, offering to help out beyond the requirements of his placement, including at enrolment later in the year.

Alianna Bonifacio  

Alianna, 18, from Hammersmith, is studying A Levels in History, Media Studies and Sociology, and hopes to study digital media at university. Described as an exemplary student, she heads up a student newsletter group and recently represented the college at the YoungPOWER Conference where she read a heart-warming poem on the theme of feminism and body image.

Olzan Mustafa

Olzan, 18, from Camden, who is studying for a Creative Media Production diploma, received an award for his hard work, dedication and outstanding work. He was praised for his attendance and passion for games design and animation that has resulted in him producing outstanding work during his studies.

The award ceremony also officially recognised WestKing’s Enrichment Officer Esther Dahan who received a Leader Award from the Jack Petchey Foundation in November.

Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the automotive career ladder
Sector News
Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the au
HSDC Gifted and Talented students are excelling
Sector News
Over 40 parents and guardians of HSDCâ€™s (@Be_HSDC) first year Gifted
SPORT LECTURER AWARDED HIGHER EDUCATION ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Sector News
A sport lecturer at Stratford-upon-Avon College (@StratfordColl) has b

Each of the award winners was nominated by college staff and their peers with the winners receiving a certificate, badge and a grant of £250 for a college project of their choice.

Congratulating the recipients, Jane Evans, Grant Officer for the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: “Now more than ever we need to take time to celebrate achievement and the hope this brings to us all.

“The hard work and determination the award winners have shown to achieve this award is a credit to them and their school, and we are very proud of each and every one of you. It is so important that we recognise the achievements of our young people and we continue to support and encourage them along the way.”

Nilton and Marquis were also recognised along with Music student Orla McLaughlin in the Camden Youth Awards, which celebrate the borough’s young people and the youth projects and organisations that support them.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the automotive career ladder
Sector News
Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the au
HSDC Gifted and Talented students are excelling
Sector News
Over 40 parents and guardians of HSDC’s (@Be_HSDC) first year Gifted
SPORT LECTURER AWARDED HIGHER EDUCATION ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Sector News
A sport lecturer at Stratford-upon-Avon College (@StratfordColl) has b
Young people helped to make their voice heard through theatre
Sector News
Over 2,000 young people in a north London borough will be helped to bu
Rule changes to make it easier to recruit health and care staff
Sector News
Foreign workers in key health and care roles will have a greater oppor
Graduate route to open to international students on 1 July 2021
Sector News
Route is for international students who want to work following the suc
Forging a Career in Property Management
Sector News
Originally from Bulgaria, Elisa Brashkova moved to England at the age
Midlands training company in £2.2m scheme to create jobs
Sector News
Stoke-on-Trent based Acacia Training (@Acaciatraining) is set to play
First wave of Kickstart Community placements go live!
Sector News
140 vacancies set to be filled as part of Catch22’s (@Catch22) Kicks
Inspiration from e-sports takes online education to a new level
Sector News
E-sports professionals, Youtubers or physics professors? Perhaps the d
Following the Chancellor’s budget, Shropshire Apprenticeships team will help employers to access apprenticeship funding worth up to £4,000
Sector News
Barnsley College’s (@barnsleycollege) Shropshire Apprenticeships tea
Impington International College Performance School students work with top industry professionals in virtual workshops
Sector News
Last week, Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol) Performa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Emma Scott
Emma Scott has published a new article: Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the automotive career ladder 5 hours 59 minutes ago
Elisabeth Adams
Elisabeth Adams has published a new article: The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed 6 hours 13 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 14 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Education Secretary speech to FED National Education Summit: @GavinWilliamson addresses the Foundation for Education Developmen…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5449)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page