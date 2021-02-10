Strategic development programme launched for Leaders and Governors involved in apprenticeship delivery

To support Leaders and Governors involved in apprenticeship delivery, a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme, fully-funded by the Department for Education (@EducationGovUK), has launched.
Part of the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) programme, the Strategic Leadership and Governance offer has been developed with Association of Education and Learning Providers (AELP) and the Association of Colleges (AoC) to enable Leaders and Governors to develop:
- knowledge of apprenticeships
- confidence in their roles within apprenticeships
- effective leadership skills needed to support apprenticeship delivery.
The free CPD offer is made up of a series of three module based online interactive workshops delivered in March, April and May. The modules will be delivered by AELP and Anna Morrison CBE, Director of Amazing Apprenticeships and Chris Lang, Chief Operating Officer and Director at Professional Services Firms International Limited, with talks from industry experts.
David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said:
“We are delighted to have partnered with AELP and AoC to run the Strategic Leaders and Governors element of the Government funded Apprenticeship Workforce Development offer.
“Ensuring Leaders and Governors have the needed knowledge, confidence and skill to support apprenticeship delivery is vital for the success of apprenticeships. We encourage all Leaders and Governors whose organisations are involved in apprenticeships to take advantage of this offer for the benefit of their learners, organisations and wider society.”
Jane Hickie, Chief Executive of AELP, said:
“AELP is delighted to partner with the Education and Training Foundation and the Association of Colleges in taking forward the new support for Leaders and Governors involved in apprenticeship delivery as part of the Apprenticeship Workforce Development programme. The launch of the programme is very timely in the light of the renewed drive for continuous improvement in the delivery of apprenticeships which was set out in the Skills for Jobs white paper alongside the Government’s commitment to strengthened governance across the FE and skills sector. With its membership training 7 out of 10 apprentices in England, AELP will be drawing on the experience and expertise of good and outstanding providers to pass on the knowledge and best practice required to deliver a high-quality apprenticeship programme.”
David Hughes, Chief Executive of AoC, said:
“This programme will help improve apprenticeship programmes through supporting the skills, knowledge and confidence senior leaders need. Effective CPD will support colleges to deliver high quality teaching and a great apprenticeship experience, ensuring highly skilled apprentices are ready for jobs that are vital to the economy.”
Leaders and Governors from any provider type delivering funded apprenticeships who are interested in the programme are encouraged to complete the Expression of Interest form and submit to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. no later than 5pm on Wednesday 24 February. Places on each cohort may be limited so registering early interest is advised.
The Strategic Leadership and Governance element of the AWD complements the programme’s eight courses – six of which are already live through the ETF’s Professional Development Platform (PDP). The courses provide trainers and leaders with the teaching skills, subject knowledge and confidence needed to deliver successful apprenticeships for the benefit of learners.
- Apprenticeship Leadership: Developing Your Team
- Apprenticeship Leadership: Effective Use of Resources (launching soon)
- Assessor to Teacher: Understanding How We Learn
- Assessor to Teacher: Deciding How to Teach
- Effective Technical Teaching: Enhancing Pedagogy and Professional Practice
- Effective Technical Teaching: Preparing for End Point Assessment Success
- Technical Curriculum Design: Effective Curriculum Design in Practice
- Technical Curriculum Design: Principles & Models of Curriculum Design (launching soon)
Further information on the ETF and the Apprenticeship Workforce Development offer can be found on the ETF website, with the courses available on the PDP.