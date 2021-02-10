 
Accelerated HNC courses to set students on new career path in just six months

@FifeCollege has introduced two accelerated Higher National Certificate (HNC) courses as part of a range of initiatives to support those hit by the economic downturn caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new courses in Computing Networking and Applied Sciences are available as intensive programmes which can be completed in just six months, around half the time it would usually take to complete an HNC.

Using a blended approach of online and practical learning when allowed, the courses are flexible and can be tailored around the schedules of each student.

HNC courses are designed to meet the needs of employers, and provide the practical skills needed to do jobs in a variety of industries.

They can also provide direct entry into the second year of a University degree programme, with these two courses offering an opportunity to progress directly into year two of a specific BSc (Hons) degree course at one of the College’s numerous partner universities later this year.

They are part of the College’s Accelerator programme, which was launched to allow those affected by the impacts of the pandemic to reskill and upskill in a shorter period of time. 

Vice-Principal of Fife College, Dorothee Leslie, said: 

With unemployment expected to rise in our region due to the pandemic, we need to be taking action now to help reskill and upskill those who are going to be affected.

“Higher National Certificates are specifically designed to help meet the needs of employers, so they can make a big difference to your CV when applying for a job or help you go on to study a degree and gain further qualifications.

“Anyone interested in computing or applied sciences should get in touch if they’re looking to work in either of these areas.

“As they only take six months to complete, and can be studied for online, they can set you on a new career path before the end of this year.

“Fife College has a key role to play in helping individuals across the region as we recover economically from the Coronavirus, and these Accelerator courses will help us do just that.”

The result of the new ‘Our Futures Programme’ developed by colleges in east central Scotland, the Accelerator programme is one of two products to have been given financial backing by the Scottish Government.

