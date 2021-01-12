 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bath Spa graduate wins global $25,000 3D printing competition

Details
Hits: 542
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
3D Printed Bracket

Bath Spa (@BathSpaUni) graduate Heath Townsend has won a global Make It Real 3D Printing Challenge, receiving $25,000 worth of investment to turn his idea for a motorbike bracket into a physical real world product.

The Printing Challenge invited designers, engineers, and makers from around the world to submit ideas that take advantage of a new rugged 3D printing material called COR Alpha.

Heath studied BA (Hons) 3D Design: Idea Material Object – now BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design – at Bath Spa University, which is where he discovered his passion for problem solving. His winning motorbike bracket has been designed to clip around motorbike forks to secure indicator lights in place, making the most of COR Alpha’s unique properties.

Beating all other entrants, not only has the win secured Heath the support of $25,000 worth of additive manufacturing services from the material science company PolySpectra, it has also led to him being approached by none other than NASA astronaut Dr Yvonne Cagle who reached out to him during his unique journey.

Talking about his achievements, Heath, who is founder of 3D motorbike parts printing company Evol Components, said:

“Winning was honestly such an honour, all the finalists had incredible applications and have my full respect. I’ve been waiting a long time for a material like PolySpectra’s COR Alpha, the entire process has felt so natural. It’s such an exciting time, I have so many parts and products in the works!

Reflecting on his time at Bath Spa University, Heath said:

“I met some amazing people there and I owe them all so much. Studying 3D Design at Bath Spa was the perfect environment and course for me, it allowed me to explore exactly what fascinated me within design. It’s funny to see how past projects and ideas influence projects I’m working on now. It really allowed me to develop from a purely engineering mindset and pursue organic design, the course was the ultimate injection of creativity.”

Heath’s advice for budding designers and makers is,

“Learn more. It’s something I’m still doing myself, I don’t think I’ll ever stop. Learn as much as you can, think of processes and techniques as weapons in your arsenal that you need to keep adding to. Then focus and specialise in what you’re drawn towards, only you will know what that is but that’s what developing your own craft is all about.”

CNet Training Celebrates its 25th Anniversary
Sector News
@CNettraining has been developing and designing technical education pr
Newbury College begins COVID testing
Sector News
A heart-warming community response supports testing at @newburycollege
Cambridge Regional College adds Esports to its Creative Media course options
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has launched a new Level 3 D

The product will be launched later this year.

You may also be interested in these articles:

CNet Training Celebrates its 25th Anniversary
Sector News
@CNettraining has been developing and designing technical education pr
Newbury College begins COVID testing
Sector News
A heart-warming community response supports testing at @newburycollege
Cambridge Regional College adds Esports to its Creative Media course options
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has launched a new Level 3 D
Students Fix IT for Peers During Lockdown
Sector News
Enterprising IT students at South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) ha
Students ‘completely prepared’ to help knife crime victims after StreetDoctors workshop
Sector News
Students – including one who witnessed two of her friends being stab
Scottish student renters face a financial crisis due to the pandemic, NUS survey finds
Sector News
Over two-thirds of student renters (71 per cent) are concerned about t
Banbury-based company goes virtual to offer engineering apprenticeships
Sector News
Banbury-based tools manufacturer Norbar Torque Tools Ltd is hosting a
300,000 more laptops and tablets to support disadvantaged learners at home with the Get Help with Technology Programme
Sector News
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS MORE LAPTOPS TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED CHILDREN L
DCG Steps Up Virtual Learning Innovation
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) has launched a new student-led initiative to
SUPPLY TEACHERS MUST NOT BE DENIED FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Sector News
The @NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, along with other trade unions repre
Barnsley College raises over £900 for charity
Sector News
Students and staff at @BarnsleyCollege have raised £943 for Hallam FM
Coventry College supporting national mental health initiative
Sector News
@CoventryCollege has signed up to a national mental health initiative

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 hours

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding (Zoom Conferencing)

Education & Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and very easy to misinterpret. At this specialist seminar,...

  • Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Claiming Learning Support for Apprentices (Face-to-Face - Wolverhampton) 9 hours 22 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5229)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page