Introducing International Culinary Studio - Headline Sponsor of The Chefs' Forum Virtual CPD Conference

Details
Kitchen chef

The Chefs’ Forum is delighted to welcome International Culinary Studio (@IntCulStdNZ) as a partner and sponsor in our inaugural online CPD conference in January. International Culinary Studio is joining forces with The Chefs’ Forum to raise awareness of their highly successful blended learning pedagogical approach in the delivery of qualifications for chefs and hospitality personnel around the world.

As we, in the UK, have had to adjust to blended learning pedagogy and online delivery as a necessity due to the Covid 19 pandemic, International Culinary Studio has been delivering learning and qualifications using blended learning technologies for over five years.

Here are 5 reasons why a partnership with International Culinary Studio could be a great move for your students, teaching staff and institution.

A pioneer

International Culinary Studio is the leader in delivering online accredited culinary and hospitality training programmes, including City & Guilds Global Hospitality Certification. It has also been approved for the Worldchefs ‘Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Programmes’.

The first

International Culinary Studio is the first blended learning culinary school to offer students professional qualifications online.  This can be from their kitchens at home, college, university, training provider or workplace.

Backing and support from experience, skills and knowledge

Award-winning businesswoman and food connoisseur, Cheryl Cordier, launched International Culinary Studio five years ago, identifying the flexibility and potential for teaching and learning in this way. Cheryl tapped into her extensive blend of experience in education and hospitality to fulfil her dream of bringing the classroom to the kitchen, and vice versa.

An extensive range of courses and programmes.

International Culinary Studio offers courses for beginners through to professional chefs. Many courses are endorsed by City & Guilds’ Global Certification, including the Certificate and Diploma programmes in Professional Cookery. There are also a number of short courses available including, amongst others:

  • Front of House
  • Café Chef
  • Café Baker
  • Barista
  • The Art of Chocolate Confectionery
  • Special Diets.

Younger cooking enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either with Junior Chef Culinary programmes for young chefs aged between 8 and16 years old.

Worldchefs Validation

International Culinary Studio is approved for the Worldchefs ‘Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Programme’. This means that International Culinary Studio joins over 100 recognised providers around the world in the quality assured delivery of a high quality culinary education. This demonstrates International Culinary Studio’s dedication to culinary education, students, teaching faculty and local culinary communities.

When discussing the potential of the partnership with The Chefs’ Forum, International Culinary Studio founder and Director of Studies, Cheryl Cordier said “ We are delighted to be working with The Chefs’ Forum to reach out to ambitious partners whose passion to learn and grow is not diminished by these difficult times.  Our unique blend of delivery provides world-class learning through online, workplace, peer to peer and practical learning styles.  We are innovators offering ‘Global Hospitality Certification’ and ‘Digital Badging’ and we can fast-track those already in the industry with RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), providing a valuable professional development tool”.

As part of the ‘Blended Learning’ session during the CPD conference on the 15th January, Cheryl will provide an overview and summarised demonstration of the International Culinary Studio learning platform. This versatility of the platform can be tailored to the needs of individual partners providing the opportunity for a ‘white-labelled’ bespoke teaching and learning resource. This is a really exciting proposition to explore the potential of a highly interactive learning solution for future curriculum delivery models.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page