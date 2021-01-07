 
Hugh Baird College Chair of the Board is awarded MBE

David Crosby MBE

@HughBaird College is extremely proud that Chair of the College Board, and former student, David Crosby has been awarded with an MBE in The New Year Honours list. He has been awarded his MBE for his services to Further Education in Merseyside.

David’s career began in 1969 when he started work as a Royal Mail Apprentice, as part of his role, he attended Hugh Baird College on day release for five years. Of his time at the College he said: “Hugh Baird College means a lot to me as it’s where I started my vocational and academic journey as an apprentice Post Office Engineer over 50 years ago. The College gave me the initial ‘tools for the job’ that enabled me to start a successful career in engineering and later moving on into senior management.” Having worked his way up to Senior Management, he returned to the College in 2009 as a Governor. His key focus in taking on this role was to give back to the community that he came from and show how social inclusion and education can shape lives and enhance individuals’ prospects.

Commenting on the award David said,

“I am very proud, and also humbled, by being awarded an MBE. As someone who grew up in the inner City of Liverpool, I know that, no matter where your starting point is, education and learning allows individuals to unlock and fulfil their potential and ambitions.”

During his time with the College David held a number of roles before being appointed as Chair, including Chair of Quality and Standards Committee, then Vice Chair. His leadership at the College has been vital to setting priorities, delegating, motivating and developing individual governors and senior staff, during a period of sustained growth.

David’s prime objective has been to provide access to opportunities to the local community. His passionate commitment to education has been tireless, and he has been a key advocate for the development of strong external partnerships to drive this agenda forward. Attending scores of student and community-led events to develop these links.

Commenting on his time at the College he stated,

“I have been privileged to oversee the College grow from a General College of Further Education into a place where a student can start as a 14-year-old, progress and eventually end up with a Degree. In addition, the College has, and continues to, form strong links with employers which are critical to the success in helping deliver the Liverpool City Regions Skills Plan.

I am grateful to accept the award not just for myself but also on behalf of my family, the College, and my colleagues.”

David Crosby MBE 

