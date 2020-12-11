 
More than 2% of secondary-age pupils now have the virus

Details
Secondary-age pupils now have the highest rate of infection of any age group 

Commenting on the latest coronavirus survey figures from the Office for National Statistics, 

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:   

“The latest ONS Coronavirus survey figures should be very worrying to the Government - especially in the run up to Christmas. They show that cases are again rising in secondary and primary schools. 

“Secondary children in years 7 to year 11 have the highest rate of any of the demographic groups - with more than 2% of children having the virus. This is significantly higher than the university student age group, now returning home with such care. 

“Primary and early years children - from age 2 to year 6 - are the third highest of the demographic groups with around 1% of children having the virus. Many of the cases are asymptomatic - but this does not mean that they cannot transmit the virus to others, especially in the close confines of the household. 

“The only other age group with rising cases is 35-49 year olds - and that is the age group with most parents of school-aged children. 

“Government must speak about these figures and act on them. 

“It is welcome, though overdue, that mass testing is to be rolled out in some areas. But there are many boroughs where cases are higher than in the boroughs in London, Kent and Essex where the roll-out is to happen. 

“The Government should commit now to a roll of mass testing across the country, not just in the South East. The testing should also happen in primary schools. 

“We predict that when this testing happens many children will have to be sent home on public health advice. This will lead in practice to a chaotic closure in the last week of term.  

“The Government would have been much better advised to have encouraged schools to prepare for on-line learning in the last week of term. That would have resulted in lower cases before the holidays began and could have been planned. However, the Government set its face hard against this, instructing schools contemplating it to change their plans. 

“The Government ignored our call for a ‘circuit break’ to include schools, which has been shown to suppress the virus much more quickly. They have ignored our call for secondary schools to run on a rota basis which can keep cases lower whilst keeping children learning. 

“As a result, many parents have seen their children sent home for multiple periods on public health advice. 

“We need much better from the Government in the New Year, if the chaotic pattern is not to continue and even get worse.” 

November's Office for National Statistics' infection survey also showed that secondary-age pupils had the highest rate of infection of any age group

Whilst it had fallen a little as a result of the half-term holiday, todays infection survey shows it has carried on increasing. 

On the 13th Nov the National Education Union received a letter from Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Sir Ian Diamond in response to a set of questions posed on 20 October.

The letter confirms that ONS and SAGE will be collecting data on school bubbles and ventilation, which is particularly important given the emerging evidence on airborne transmission of the virus. 

The NEU is concerned that the continued trajectory of infection rates in schools and colleges will make this lockdown much less effective, and not make the sacrifice worthwhile. Initial indications show that R has not come down far enough - ZOE estimate it to be 0.9, whilst SAGE estimate it 1.0 – 1.2. This indicates that while coronavirus might go into retreat, it will not retreat very far.  

This concern is heightened by the SAGE finding that children aged 12-16 played a "significantly higher role” in introducing infection into households in the period after schools reopened their doors to all students. 

We are also troubled by new evidence from Public Health England showing that the positivity rate amongst school-age children is extremely high. For secondary age children it is 18% and for primary age children it is 12%.

The level of testing amongst school-age children has actually fallen in recent weeks. This means that only a tiny proportion of pupils with coronavirus are self-isolating. We call on the Government to take urgent steps to massively increase the level of testing for school pupils. 

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

"We are pleased that SAGE has recognised the important role that schools and school-age children play in transmission of the virus (6). We have been concerned for some time that an erroneous belief that children do not play a significant role in the transmission of coronavirus was badly distorting policy. This is in spite of a clear and sharp trend in infection rates among secondary school pupils in particular since the start of term. 

"We call on the Government to play a much more active role to suppress the transmission of COVID within schools. Schools have gone to great lengths to make themselves as safe as possible but there is only so much they can do on their own. We put forward a ten-point plan in June with suggestions including hiring additional space and teachers to reduce class sizes. (7) More recently we have put forward ideas to enable social distancing in schools through the use of rotas for older secondary school pupils. (8) All these suggestions were ignored. Schools have been given inadequate advice - more often than not delivered at the last minute - and with no additional funding. 

"The situation is untenable and widespread disruption will continue unless the Government takes steps to get coronavirus under control in schools." 

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“Cases amongst secondary-age pupils fell back during the week of the half-term closure - from 50x the rate on 1 September to 38x that rate. This confirms the role of schools in the transmission of the virus. It shows that Boris Johnson’s reluctance to make use of half term for a circuit breaker was a squandered opportunity to fight back against the spread of Covid.

“We should expect the rates in secondary schools to begin to rise again after the half-term effect, and along with them the number of children who are off school.

“The Prime Minister must prioritise schools for access to rapid turnaround tests like those being trialled in Liverpool, and should be making plans for secondary schools and sixth form colleges to move to a rota operation where children are taught every lesson but are at home some of the time.

“The Government is failing in its responsibilities to provide a strategy to break transmissions in schools and colleges. Instead they are persisting with a lockdown which excludes education settings and only serves to allow the spread to continue. This is dangerous and clearly puts at risk staff, young people, their families and wider communities.”

