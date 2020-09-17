 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Inspirational SERC Lecturer Honoured in UK Celebration of Teaching

Details
Hits: 154
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stefanie Campbell

A South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) lecturer has been named a Silver Award winner in the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards and is now in the running for Gold. Stefanie Campbell, Deputy Head of the Learning Academy at SERC, is one of only 76 Silver Award winners across the UK, selected from thousands of nominations. Stefanie is honoured in the Digital Innovator of the Year category for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the learners and staff on all SERC campuses. The Award follows on the success of the College’s BTEC Award for College of the Year announced in June.

Stefanie, from Saintfield, is now in the running for one of 14 Gold Awards, which will be presented later in the year in a ceremony to be broadcast on BBC. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the exceptional staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country.

Congratulating Stefanie on her Silver Award, SERC Principal and CEO Ken Webb said,

“This award is very well deserved and is a fantastic reflection of the work Stefanie has done both in inspiring and supporting colleagues and, previously in the classroom, working with mature students and promoting the use of digital technology for adults returning to education. She has been a catalyst for positive change at SERC and embodies the College spirit of enquiry, innovation and collaboration. Stefanie’s work helped lay a strong foundation for digital learning which was invaluable in the College’s smooth transition to online operations during lockdown this year. Congratulations, Stefanie, and the very best wishes for the Gold Awards!”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the people they work with. This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, headteachers and lecturers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said,

“Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers. They have so often been taken for granted. Not anymore. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.

Aspirational Students Reach Their Potential
Sector News
In the first year of offering BTEC Level 2 Travel and Tourism at the H
New approach to recommending Apprenticeship funding bands - Call for volunteers to test impact of proposed model
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechED)
Support needed with rollout of game changing new quality mark - Help us tackle national shortage in higher technical skills
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechED)

“Children know it too if they didn’t before. So many missed their teachers as well as their friends. We all honour them today. Let’s now praise them, wish them well and above all, thank them.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said,

“Congratulations to all of our Silver Award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work. Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.

“It is so important to recognise and celebrate teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers for the impact they have on our young people every year, and that is why Pearson is delighted to support these Awards.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tailored review of the Teaching Regulation Agency
Sector News
The Teaching Regulation Agency was established in 2018 to support scho
Aspirational Students Reach Their Potential
Sector News
In the first year of offering BTEC Level 2 Travel and Tourism at the H
Hopwood Hall College's digital guru wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College's Head of Quality and Student Experience is a Sil
The IMI collaborates with Bentley to give graduates insight into the employment opportunities of automotive
Sector News
The IMI collaborates with Bentley to give graduates insight into the e
Care Leaver Covenant and college group NCG work to support care leavers in its colleges
Sector News
CARE LEAVERS across the country will benefit from a new first-of-its-k
Family background and access to postgraduate degrees
Sector News
@TheIFS investigate gaps in access to postgraduate degrees This briefi
New approach to recommending Apprenticeship funding bands - Call for volunteers to test impact of proposed model
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechED)
Support needed with rollout of game changing new quality mark - Help us tackle national shortage in higher technical skills
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechED)
Covid-19 “an opportunity” say African Educators in Major New Survey
Sector News
Fifty per cent of surveyed African teachers, trainers and education te
East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) has been named as the best Further Ed
New dedicated helpline to report covid-19 in educational settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK launch a new service so that schools, colleges or earl
Two thirds of employers report home workers more or as productive as when in the workplace, but cite need to support their mental health
Sector News
@CIPD research also highlights risks of two-tier workforce, as gap set

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Inspirational SERC Lecturer Honoured in UK Celebration of Teaching 1 hour 24 minutes ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Aspirational Students Reach Their Potential 1 hour 27 minutes ago
Katarina Snak
Katarina Snak has published a new article: Covid-19 “an opportunity” say African Educators in Major New Survey 1 hour 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4933)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page