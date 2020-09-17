Hopwood Hall College's digital guru wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@HopwoodHall College's Head of Quality and Student Experience is a Silver Award winner in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Becki Lee is one of just 76 Silver Award winners across the country.

Becki was honoured with a Silver Award in The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the students she works with every day. She has consistently showcased digital technologies which should be at the forefront of education.

Her efforts as Head of Quality and Student Experience have led to Hopwood Hall becoming recognised as a national example of best practice for digital learning, and has now hosted a number of conferences for other Further Education colleges.

She has also written articles for educational press and provides eLearning support to other schools on a one-to-one basis.

Becki is now in the running for one of just 14 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

This is a great opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating, award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, headteachers and lecturers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Becki Lee, Head of Quality and Student Experience at Hopwood Hall College, said:

“This award wouldn’t have been possible without the team I’ve got working with me. Digital innovation is a team effort, it isn’t just me. I’m just representing all those people who believed in eLearning years ago when many people didn’t.”

Michael Morpurgo, Celebrated Author and Former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:

“Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers. They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.

“Children know it too, if they didn’t before. So many missed their teachers as well as their friends. We all honour them today. Let’s now praise them, wish them well and above all, thank them.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) lecturer has been named a Si Sector News In the first year of offering BTEC Level 2 Travel and Tourism at the H Sector News The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechED)

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson Uk, said:

“Congratulations to all of our Silver Award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work. Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.

“It is so important to recognise and celebrate teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers for the impact they have on our young people every year, and that is why Pearson is delighted to support these Awards.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“My warmest congratulations go to all this year’s silver award winners. They should be proud to receive this recognition of their commitment to the profession, and the outstanding education and guidance they provide for their students.

“Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students, and this is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term, and I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”