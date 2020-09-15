 
Facebook Partners with Coursera to Launch Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

@Facebook partners with @coursera to launch social media marketing Professional Certificate 

Designed to Help Learners of All Backgrounds Enter the Growing Field of Social Media Marketing

Today, we’re excited to announce a new Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate from Facebook – our newest industry partner. The certificate is designed for learners without a college degree or any prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.

With half the world’s population using social media, companies are making significant investments in social media marketing. By the end of 2020, advertising spend on social networks is expected to reach more than $43 billion. Social media marketing roles also pay well, with median salaries starting at $70,000* per year.

In the five-course program, learners will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms, in and outside of the Facebook ecosystem. Topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data. 

The Professional Certificate is self-paced and designed to be completed within 20 weeks, at five hours per week. Upon completion, learners will receive an industry-recognized certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles. Certificate completers can share their resumes with a consortium of top employers committed to sourcing candidates from this talent pool. The consortium includes L’ange Hair, Snow Teeth Whitening, Ruggable, Freelancer, Facebook, and a growing number of other leading brands. 

“We are proud to be partnering with Coursera to address the challenge of reskilling a global workforce while building a pathway for stable employment amidst digital disruption,” said Judy Toland, Facebook, Vice President, Head of Scaled Solutions.

“And while it is clear that no single organization is going to solve the global skills gap alone, partnerships like this can make a true impact, building a foundation for success for years to come. This new Professional Certificate program provides learners with critical social media marketing skills and real-world job experiences that will help to set them up for future marketing careers that are months versus years away.”

We’re proud to welcome Facebook to the Coursera partner community. The company’s unparalleled expertise makes it a top educator in the social media domain. We look forward to working with Facebook to launch more certificates in the future and bring job-relevant learning to aspiring marketers everywhere. 

Learn more and sign up for the Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate from Facebook today.

* Source: Burning Glass Technologies. “Labor Insight™ Real-Time Labor Market Information Tool.” Accessed September 3, 2020.

