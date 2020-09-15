The Skills Network and Collab Group Announce Winners of Peter Roberts Bursary Award

The Peter Roberts Collab Group Bursary (@collabgrp) is an award for outstanding achievement. This year we are pleased to announce Tanaya Singh of @BedfordCollege and Shahzeb Hashmi of The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) as the winners. Both winners demonstrated tremendous resilience in overcoming adversity and a strong commitment to learning and skills development. We congratulate both Tanaya and Shahzeb for their success in securing this award.

The Peter Roberts bursary consists of two awards each of a value of £2,500 to support two students from the end of their college education into self-employment or higher education.

Collab Group received a record number of applications for the award this year, and the quality of submissions was incredibly high. We are grateful to everyone who applied and wish them great success as they embark on the next stages of their learning journey's and careers. These awards are sponsored by The Skills Network.

The award has been set up to honour the memory of Peter Roberts. Peter was an outstanding Principal of Stockport College and the Leeds City College as well as a former Chair of Collab Group. Known throughout the further education sector as a warm, humorous and dedicated professional totally committed to the success of his students. The sector was deeply saddened at his untimely death only weeks after his retirement.

The Skills Network and Collab Group wanted to recognise Peter's unique contribution to the sector by supporting an annual award to two students who reflect the outstanding work of the sector.

Shahzeb Hashmi, a recipient of the Peter Roberts Bursary, said:

"I'm ecstatic and humbled to be one of the award winners. I would like to be a solicitor and will utilise the award to buy books and equipment to support my education. I have really enjoyed the delivery of education at The Sheffield College, including the e-learning due to Covid-19."

Shahzeb has completed an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Level 2 qualification at the College, secured the highest grades in all progress and final exams and is progressing to the University of Sheffield to study law.

Tanaya Singh, a recipient of the Peter Roberts Bursary, said:

"The funding will help me buy equipment for extracurricular activities and fields trips on my geography course, which I start in September. It will enable me to take some extra steps towards employment in Government where I hope to get a role when I have completed my degree."

Peter McCann, Executive Chairman at The Skills Network, said:

"The purpose of these awards are threefold for The Skills Network. Firstly, to celebrate the outstanding work of partner Further Education Colleges in providing a second chance, high-quality education and training, and lifeline support to enable these students to achieve through adversity.

Secondly, to commemorate the memory and legacy of our dear friend and former colleague Peter Roberts who equally gave so much to the students in his care. Finally, it is a genuine privilege to share in some small way in the wonderful achievements of Tanaya and Shahzeb and to support them in the next stage of their careers."

Shelagh Legrave Chair at Collab Group said:

"We are delighted to be able to offer this bursary award for a second year and congratulate Tanaya and Shahzeb for their outstanding applications.

The award is a fitting tribute to the memory of Peter Roberts who was an exceptional Chair of 157 Group and an inspirational leader in the further education sector."