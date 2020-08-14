 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top Marks for NPTC Group of Colleges

Details
Hits: 489
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NPTCGroup of Colleges has been congratulating all students receiving their results after a year that no one could have predicted. In the face of a global pandemic, the College maintained its overall pass rate of 99 per cent and achieved the highest number of A* results in the College’s history.

The College increased its overall A*-A results to an exceptional 20 per cent with students achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate in 32 A Level subjects,  half achieved A*-B grades and three quarters achieved A*-C grades.  For the students who followed the Gifted and Talented (Gate) programme it is also good news with 84% achieving A*/A grades and 100% achieved A*-B grades. Our overall A*-E pass rate at A level stands at 99.2% and 71 students achieved triple distinctions grades in the Extended National Diploma qualifications, with 32 students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A* at A level.

In addition to this, a staggering 427 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 99.3%. Both A Level and BTEC students adapted to on-line learning, focusing on their studies to arrive at what are once again, truly amazing results.  Many of the class of 2020 have secured places at top universities or got the qualifications to land their dream jobs.

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said: “I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved especially in what has been a challenging time in more ways than one. Staff have adapted their teaching practices to engage students in a whole new way. These results are a testament to the dedication of staff and students in unprecedented circumstances.’’

Gaynor Richards MBE, Chair of the Board of Governors was delighted to hear results and said: “I want to congratulate all of our students who received results today. We are acutely aware of how different the end of the last academic year turned out to be. However, you are now joining an illustrious group of alumni who have been successful in their studies with us at NPTC Group of Colleges.  I am so incredibly proud of everyone, students and staff who have this year exemplified the ethos of this College by living and breathing our strapline ‘More than just an education’.”

Advertisement

Reassurance for schools and students on result appeals
Sector News
Government action to ensure the fairest possible approach in the absen
Appeals cost u-turn alone will be cold comfort, Lib Dems warn
Sector News
@LaylaMoran responds to reports that the Government will cover costs o
Misleading A-Level results claims debunked by specialist DfE 'fake news' rebuttal team
Sector News
Misleading A level results claims debunked by @educationgovuk On the D

Jeremy Miles AM for Neath added: “Congratulations to all students who are receiving results across Neath today. No students ever had to face such circumstances as you have with COVID, congratulations and good luck for whatever you choose to do next.”

Aaron Williams achieved an amazing four A*’s in Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Maths. He also received an A in Extended Project Qualification.  He is now off to study Medicine at Cambridge University. When asked about his time at College he said: “I loved every single minute!”

Rachel Newton-John achieved three A*s in Computer Science, Physics and Electronics and an A in Maths.  She has been accepted the Swansea University to study Computer Science.

Twins Kelsey & Seren Hughes BTEC Level 3 Sport both achieved triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent of 3 A*s at A level.  Both are off to Study Sport at University with Kelsey accepted to the University of South Wales and Seren Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Chantale Davies achieved A Level French A*, A level English A*, A level History A, and has been accepted to Oxford to study English Literature.

Jordan Hall is off to his first choice of Imperial College London to study Computer Science after achieving two A *s in Maths and Further Maths and an A in Computer Science.

Benjamin Mcdonald achieved A* Physics, A* Economics and an A in Maths, he is now off to Bath University to study Economics.

Bethany Moule was accepted at her first choice of Cardiff University to study Pharmacy after achieving A* in Physical Education, A in English Literature, A in Biology and B in Chemistry.

Lloyd Williams achieved A* in Maths and A* in Biology and a B in Further Maths is off to Exeter to study Maths.

Lloyd said: “I really enjoyed my time at College, the support from lecturers throughout the pandemic has been brilliant.”

Morgan Williams has decided to go straight into employment within Computing Coding after achieving an outstanding two A*s in Maths and Physics and two A’s in Further Maths and Computer Science.

Sion Jones received Triple Distinction Stars (D*D*D) in the BTEC Level 3 Public Services, Newtown.  He is hoping to start a Police Apprenticeship Degree in January or joining Cardiff University to study Criminology next September.

Alanna Marshall received D*D*D in BTEC Level 3 Business and an A* in her Welsh Baccalaureate.  She has been accepted to Swansea University to study Criminology and Sociology.

Shay Beer has been accepted at University of Wales Trinity Saint David to study Motor Sport Engineering after achieving Triple Distinction Stars in the Level 3 BTEC in Engineering.

Ffion Williams is off to Southampton to study Law after achieving Triple Distinction Star in Travel and Tourism.

Jessica Tonner is off to Swansea University to study Social Work after receiving Triple Distinction Star in the Level 3 Health & Social.

Ryan D’Auria achieved triple distinction stars in Music and is looking forward to starting his degree in Commercial Music at Bath Spa.

Teleri Ottaway D*D*D* and a B in Welsh Baccalaureate in Level 3 BTEC Diploma Health and Social Care.

She said: “Today I received my results for the Level 3 Health and Social Care course I have been studying for the last two years. I achieved Triple Distinction Star, which I’m very proud of, and would like to thank the staff at Newtown College for all their help and guidance. The course has taught me so much and I feel like it has opened doors for me and allowed me to realise where I want to go in the future.

I would really recommend this course to anyone thinking of taking it as it creates so many opportunities and I have learnt so much from it. My next chapter is to begin a degree in Primary School Teaching at the University of Chester.”

Elis Tudor received D*D*D* in the Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma Sport, she now is off to study Primary Education Leading to QTS at Aberystwyth University. Elis Tudor received a scholarship from Aber as a result of her grades.

Prys Eckley at Brecon Beacons College achieved D* D* D* in Sports and Exercise Science.  He is now off to Cardiff Metropolitan University in September to study Sport Education and Health.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reassurance for schools and students on result appeals
Sector News
Government action to ensure the fairest possible approach in the absen
Celebrations for Uxbridge College for A Level results in historical year
Sector News
An unprecedented time in our history has seen the majority of @uxbridg
Appeals cost u-turn alone will be cold comfort, Lib Dems warn
Sector News
@LaylaMoran responds to reports that the Government will cover costs o
Misleading A-Level results claims debunked by specialist DfE 'fake news' rebuttal team
Sector News
Misleading A level results claims debunked by @educationgovuk On the D
Waltham Forest College Celebrates Student Success
Sector News
Students from @WFCTweets are celebrating achievements on BTEC results
Central Saint Michael's Sixth Form celebrates another year of A Level success
Sector News
On Thursday 13th August, young people across the Midlands region opene
Exeter College’s Vocational Students Celebrate Results Day Success
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s vocational students are celebrating remarkable succ
Havant & South Downs College students achieve outstanding results this year
Sector News
Results published on 13 August show that @Be_HSDC students have contin
Colleges call for a GCSE retake ‘single lock’ to support some of the most disadvantaged students in the country
Sector News
@AoCDavidH @AoC_info - Colleges call for a GCSE retake ‘single lock
5th annual Princess Royal Training Awards celebrates outstanding business learning programmes
Sector News
UK businesses’ training is recognised by HRH The Princess Royal on t
LKC School of Medicine announces Joseph Sung as its next Dean
Sector News
Professor Joseph Sung, an eminent gastroenterologist and academic lead
Southwark College students celebrate results day
Sector News
#VocationalResults Day @SouthwarkColl followed an unprecedented year o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Waltham Forest College
Waltham Forest College has published a new article: Waltham Forest College Celebrates Student Success yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel commented on this video yesterday

www.accenture.com/gb-en/insights/future-workforce/…

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future Workforce

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future...

It's learning. Just not as we know it. The race is on... It’s a race between education and technology. As intelligent systems and machines reshape...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future Workforce

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future...

It's learning. Just not as we know it. The race is on... It’s a race between education and technology. As intelligent systems and machines reshape...

1
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel www.accenture.com/gb-en/insights/future-workforce/…

Closing the Skills Gap in the Future Workforce | Accenture

Research suggests new approaches to education and learning are needed for employee growth & closing the skills gap, particularly in G20 countries. Learn more.

yesterday
loader
loader
Attachment

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4838)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page