Cambridge Success for Canterbury College Students

Megan Coe and Sophie Peters

Two Access to Higher Education students from @EKC__Group’s Canterbury College have been accepted to study at the prestigious University of Cambridge in September.

Megan Coe and Sophie Peters will be joining the world-leading university to study undergraduate degrees in Human, Social and Political Sciences, and Classics respectively.

Having recently completed their one-year Access courses in preparation for university study, Megan and Sophie impressed Cambridge officials with their stand-out experiences working as members of the College’s Students’ Union.

As a passionate advocate for gender equality, Megan used her voice as the Union’s Women’s Officer to campaign for student equality and to ensure all students received access to enhanced resources and support.

Talking about her experiences at the College, Megan commented: “Studying at Canterbury College this past year has made a huge, positive difference to my life.

“The support and opportunities that have been given to me by the College, have enabled me to successfully apply to the University of Cambridge.

“During my time at the College, my confidence has grown. I’ve learned so much, and I am so grateful that our community has given me the chance to meet so many different people that have encouraged, supported, and uplifted me.”

As the Union’s Green Officer, Sophie led the College’s Environmental Society and worked closely with staff members and students to bolster the College’s green ambitions. In addition, Sophie worked as one of the College’s Student Ambassadors, helping to inspire prospective students during open days and applicant events, supporting enrolment activities, and promoting student experience trips and initiatives.

“College is perfectly designed to prepare you for university,” explained Sophie.

She continued: “My experiences at College have given me more than A-Levels ever would, and the transition to Higher Education feels seamless.

“My course allowed me to experience a wide range of subjects that I hadn’t yet touched on. Before I narrowed my studies, I was able to explore a broad range of knowledge.

“The opportunities that the College has given me outside of my course are the things that have made my university application stand out. The University had the chance to see that I am genuinely passionate about more than just what I do in the classroom.”

Specifically designed to support adult learners, the College’s Access to Higher Education courses provide an alternative route into Higher Education for adults seeking to change career, or who do not meet the conventional entry requirements needed to apply directly to university.

