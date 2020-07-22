Reimagining apprenticeship delivery post COVID-19

During lockdown we’ve heard some incredible stories about how providers have used @OneFileUK to continue their apprenticeship delivery remotely. Many of our customers have had some amazing successes, so we wanted to bring them together to share top tips and explain how they imagine their delivery will change after lockdown. So we started the webinar series: reimaging apprenticeship delivery with OneFile post-covid-19.
We hosted 4 different webinars for the major sectors that use OneFile – colleges, training providers, employer-providers, NHS trusts and universities. We had some amazing guests join us on the panel – like Gavin Smith from Total People, Lucy Hunte from HEE and Sharon Bly field from Coca-Cola.
The sessions were really popular – we had over 800 attendees in total and hundreds more have watched the videos online.
Each of the panelists from each sector had their own experiences to share – their challenges, successes, things they've learned and top tips. Despite having to adapt and change their delivery overnight due to covid-19, the resounding attitude from the webinars was positive. These providers have managed to make an unthinkable situation a success – and they’re keen to share their experiences to help others do the same.
Everyone agreed that without the right technology in place – like OneFile, Zoom and Microsoft Teams – the transition would have been much tougher. Technology has really come into its own and shown its worth. Like Matt Smith from Total People said; “look what we’ve been able to do when the chips are down through technology. We can support our learners in the best way possible, no matter what."
When it comes to remote delivery, providers have all been thrown in at the deep end – but it’s made them learn to swim. All our panelists agreed that during this situation, they’ve really made the most of their technology and they wouldn’t have been able to carry on in the same way without it.
They’ve created additional learning content, maintained classroom schedules, kept students up to date with covid-19 guidance, safeguarded learners, enrolled new starts, delivered practical training sessions and even supported learners through EPA – all from the comfort of their own homes.
To hear practical advice from our panelists, watch the webinars below. We'll be sharing reviews of each of the webinars over the coming weeks, so watch this space!
Training providers: reimagining apprenticeship delivery – with Matt Smith and Lesley Rimmington from Interserve and Gavin Smith from Total People
NHS trusts & employer-providers: reimaging delivery with OneFile – with Lucy Hunte from HEE and Sharon Bly field from Coca-Cola European Partnerships.
Colleges: reimagining remote learning – with Paul McGrail from Myerscough College and Sue Bright and Mike Blakeley from Exeter College.
Universities: reimagining remote learning – with Karen Squire and Rachael Johnstone from University of Exeter and Jonathan Lawson from Manchester Metropolitan University.
