South Eastern Regional College Launch Fully Funded Online Support for Industry

#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - @S_ERC has launched a comprehensive programme of Online Support designed to upskill individuals and work teams in a range of industry sectors, fully funded by the Department for the Economy’s (@Economy_NI) Skills Focus.

Emma Finney, Commercial Contact Manager for Business Services at SERC said,

“Many of the programmes that we deliver in the workplace or College facilities have been adapted for online delivery and are available now. This means that employees who are currently working remotely can join our programmes, many of which are fully funded, to upskill whilst they are furloughed or continue to work from home.

“We are excited about the range of courses that are on offer to meet the needs for business, leadership and management, construction, healthcare and hospitality along with digital skills, from information sessions on Microsoft Teams to OCN Level 2 in Social Media, from OFTEC, MLP and Unvented Theory through to 2 hour CPD sessions in Dementia, Safeguarding and Mental Capacity to Level 2 in Identifying and Controlling Food Allergy Risks to CMI Level 3 in Project Management and City & Guilds Professional Recognition at Level 4, 5 and 6.

She added, “In addition, we offer bespoke mentoring support for small and micros businesses through DfE funded InnovateUs programme which provides up to 60 hours of fully funded mentoring in several key areas including engineering, product design and development and digital transformation.

Local businesswoman and owner of Yoga for Health NI, Elaine Magowan, effectively changed her business practice to work around the Coronavirus pandemic. She said, “With the help from SERC and InnovateUs I have been able to adjust to the new needs of my business. Through the mentoring programme I quickly developed the skills and confidence to respond to market changes. Less than a week after closing, I was back in business online, providing virtual yoga classes to current and new clients.”

The InnovateUs programme, which is offered across Northern Ireland through the six FE Colleges, is a fully funded skills development programme which provides small business with less than 50 employees with the capacity to innovate across a range of business development activities.

