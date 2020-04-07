 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff

Details
Hits: 238
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Martin Walker is pictured in action on stage at the Skills Humber Careers Event below, Hull Bonus Arena, March 2020.

@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS staff 

After seeing a plea in the news asking for schools and colleges to donate spare PPE to help protect the outstanding people working at the frontline in our NHS, staff at Wilberforce Sixth Form College were only too pleased to help out.

Dr Martin Walker, from the College's Science Faculty, liaised with Wilberforce Senior Management and the Estates Team to gain access to the completely closed down site, in East Hull, last week. He then quickly parcelled up several spare boxes of safety glasses, latex gloves and hand sanitiser, all normally used for A Level and BTEC Science students, for delivery to Hull RoyaI Infirmary's frontline heroes.

Dr Walker, a passionate biologist and member of both the British Science Association and Royal Society of Biology, comments: 

“When I saw the request, I knew immediately that we had enough in stock to spare and wanted to do something positive to help out. It’s a small gesture on our part that might just make a big difference to the amazing NHS frontline staff at one of our local hospitals .”

Wilberforce College is a well established, Ofsted good rated, highly successful sixth form college open to school leavers across Hull and East Yorkshire. Specialising in education for 16-19  year-olds, the College offers a wide range of A Level and BTEC qualifications and provides individual support for all students.

Advertisement

Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotlandâ
University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS
Sector News
More than 200 nursing students have answered the governmentâ€™s call t
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices
Sector News
Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their v
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page