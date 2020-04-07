 
East Sussex College supports NHS

Details
#LoveOurColleges - East Sussex College has opened up its Eastbourne campus to help support the #NHS in delivering key services to patients. 

The college has announced this move ahead of a plea from the NHS for more community support and resources, as COVID-19 puts a strain on both staff and NHS services.

“We have been working closely with our friends and neighbours at Eastbourne District General Hospital to see what resources they can make use of during this time of National Emergency,” says Tim Hulme, Executive Director of Resources & Organisational Development at East Sussex College.

“Discussions took place to allow the Chemotherapy Unit to be relocated to the college’s Kings Building from 31st March. This will really support the hospital’s vital work during this pandemic.”

The East Sussex Healthcare Trust team visited the college site to see what adjustments and additions would need to be made to the facilities. The Trust will have sole use of the Kings Building and the agreement is set to be on the basis of a rolling monthly term.

Furthermore, the college has enabled NHS staff to utilise college parking during this time and stepped up its community efforts by asking staff, particularly those with a background in Health & Social Care, to volunteer to deliver services to the community.

