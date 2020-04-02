New Foundation Degree To Better Prepare Creatives For The Changing Workplace

Derby College Group (DCG) is launching a new higher education study programme in partnership with The Open University which is designed to better prepare creative practitioners for the world of work.

The Foundation Degree in Creative Practice will start in September 2020 based at DCG’s Joseph Wright Centre in the Cathedral Quarter.

Students with a wide range of creative interests – from Performing Arts and Media to Fashion Design and Music – will focus on developing their own technical and creative skills and then collaborate with each other to better prepare them for the realities of working life.

Course leader and accomplished photographer Gabriel Van Ingen explained: “This Foundation Degree is very different to others currently available.

“Collaboration is very much the reality in the creative industries and anyone who focuses purely on their niche area invariably struggles to either find work or succeed as a freelancer.

“The theory and knowledge aspects of the programme will therefore take a broader approach.

“As well as business planning, fund raising and marketing skills, we will look at how the creative industries work together in this changing world where collaborations and cross fertilisation of skills are crucial.

“The Coronavirus lock down has had a devastating effect on the creative industries and has particularly brought into sharp focus that practitioners need to be flexible and multi skilled.

“These skills and capabilities will therefore be even more important for people looking to forge future careers in the creative industries and we expect there to be a great deal of interest in this new Foundation Degree.”

On completion of the two-year Foundation Degree, students can progress onto the one-year Level 6 top-up and graduate with a full BA (Hons) degree.

