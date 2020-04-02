£35,000 Bursary Set Up By Distance Learning Provider

In light of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of work has never seemed so uncertain. However, determined to help educate, retrain, and upskill those who find themselves at a loose end, distance learning provider Oxbridge is supporting learners, with the launch of a fund that gives new students 20% off course fees across the board.

Believing that education should never be restricted, Oxbridge has been turning any room into a classroom since it launched. To help ease the financial stress for those that are facing new careers, Oxbridge has launched a fund of £35,000, which will provide relief and give students 20% off their course fees. Not only does this offer some respite to those who need it, but it also provides enhanced accessibility to education at a time where many people won’t be able to necessarily afford it.

Founder and Managing Director of Oxbridge, Matt Jones, says:

“These are once-in-a-lifetime circumstances we find ourselves in and we want to play our part in helping. Therefore, on behalf of Oxbridge, I have made available a £35,000 bursary fund to assist those who are in need at this time. We hope this goes some way to supporting those that find themselves in difficult situations and need to retrain.“Oxbridge will remain open throughout this challenging period. Many of our teams work remotely as part of their normal working, and we are well-rehearsed in this way of providing our service.”

Oxbridge offers a wealth of courses from bookkeeping to beauty therapy to counselling, event management and more, giving a window of opportunity into new career paths or simply a chance for learners to further enhance their skillset. And as well as being distance learning courses, giving pupils the chance to study from home, the college’s curriculums are also available on a part and full-time basis, meaning that they can be adapted to schedules as needed.

“As always, our fantastic team will continue to deliver an exceptional, informative and safe course provision for our students and now, more than ever, I am overwhelmingly proud of the dedicated team behind who make our organisation so special by maintaining our “student first” approach to everything we do.

“We will never take this special relationship for granted, and know that we’re always here to help and support you in any way that we can. Stay safe, be kind and let’s do what we can to help each other,” concluded Matt.

