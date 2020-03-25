 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Busuu Provides Free Online Language Classes for Students Affected By School Closures

Details
Hits: 381
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#KeepKidsLearning - @Busuu, one of the world's most popular language-learning platforms, has launched a new initiative to support kids and families across the globe impacted school closures during the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative, Keep Kids Learning, provides free online language classes taught by qualified teachers for students in different age groups. 

Currently, over 130 countries around the world have announced or implemented school closures. The latest UNSECO figures estimate that over 80% of the world's student population is already affected.

“As a working parent myself, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to keep kids occupied when school is closed. With so much uncertainty around when schools will reopen, it’s crucial that we keep children engaged in learning as best we can,” said Bernhard Niesner, Co-founder and CEO, Busuu. “By providing live-streamed language classes, at no cost to families or schools, we hope that we can help alleviate the learning disruption caused by this terrible crisis. As the coronavirus crisis evolves, we’ll continue to support kids, parents and schools across the globe.”

With Keep Kids Learning, Busuu will host more than 90 language classes a week, teaching English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese lessons. Classes will be grouped by age group – 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14 years – and taught for free by Busuu’s network of experienced and qualified language teachers, who will be compensated by Busuu. 

Advertisement

Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bespoke curriculum on offer at Staffordshire Sixth Form
Sector News
@TheHartSchool Sixth Formâ€™s unique selling point is a bespoke curric
Education Committee inquiry launch: The impact of COVID-19 on education
Sector News
@CommonsEd - The implications of the #coronavirus pandemic for the edu
Coleg yn dathlu medalwyr
Sector News
Mae 23 o fyfyrwyr Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau fel rhan oâ
Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin
Office for Students sets out slimmed down regulatory requirements during coronavirus pandemic EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 ON THURSDAY 26 MARCH
Sector News
The Office for Students (OfS) is announcing today that it is refocusin
Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for schools
Sector News
In the midst of global school closures, video conferencing platform Zo
Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtua
AELP advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices
Sector News
@AELPUK advice on providing training to furloughed apprenticesWe have
Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page