Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers

#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtual recruitment tool to help bring through the next generation of emergency services and health workers.

Those who are inspired by the efforts of NHS staff and other emergency services personnel who are treating individuals battling COVID-19 are now being given the chance to begin their own journey and follow in their footsteps.

Those interested in pursuing a qualification in Public Services or Health and Social Care can speak to a member of the College’s student recruitment team via their live chat facility during every week day between 10am and 12pm, and 2pm and 4pm.

The live chat tool has also been launched in response to Coventry College seeing a spike in online course applications across the board during last weekend.

Martin Haynes, Head of Student Recruitment at Coventry College, said:

“The country as a whole is in awe of how the NHS and other emergency services are supporting communities at the moment- and will no-doubt inspire some to join their ranks in some way - and we want to do our bit by helping those people to get on the right academic track as fast as they can.

“Just because face-to-face learning has been temporarily suspended, it doesn’t mean students have to do the same for their career ambitions, which is why we have set up our first live chat dedicated to recruitment.

“When students log on they will get the chance to speak to one of our dedicated student recruitment advisors, who can give them the same level of advice that they would receive at one of our open days - whether that is finding out more about the what their chosen course entails and if it is right for them, and guiding them through the application process.

“A lot of existing and prospective students are clearly using their time at home wisely by considering their next academic steps, - as seen by the rise in interest that we received over the weekend - with applications received so far ranging from Public Services through to Performing Arts. 

“Now that students and even existing career professionals have more down time at home, it is the ideal opportunity for them to consider where their career is heading, and how a course at Coventry College can assist them in their goals.”

