Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis

Details
University of Plymouth
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_19 #coronacrisis
 

The University of Plymouth has joined businesses from across the UK in an initiative to help the country pull through the coronavirus crisis.

The C-19 Business Pledge encourages businesses to help their employees, customers and communities get through the immediate challenges posed by the virus, but also the challenges of recovery.

It has already received the backing of employers representing over 250,000 staff and students, including BP, Everton Football Club, National Grid, and several other UK universities.

Employers who sign up to the pledge commit to three main objectives:

  • To support their own employees throughout and beyond this challenging time. For example, this could include practical support and advice on financial security, mental health and personal wellbeing as well as reintegration back into work for those who have experienced an extended period away from the workplace;
  • To publish clear and simple advice for customers. Where possible they could have specialist teams dedicated to supporting customers if they are having problems, such as those facing repayment difficulties and vulnerable customers;
  • To do what they can to help communities in Britain through the epidemic. Over the coming months we are likely to see a sharp increase in isolation, loneliness, mental health and household financial issues in our communities across the country. There will be an increased need for communities to come together with practical support, such as food deliveries, collections and financial assistance for organisations that specialise in supporting vulnerable people.

 

